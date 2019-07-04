How about a quick history refresher with a few Fourth of July facts? In 1775, people in New England began fighting the British for their independence. On July 2, 1776, the Congress secretly voted for independence from Great Britain. At this point in time, Thomas Jefferson wrote what was to be the Declaration itself. John Adams, Ben Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston jumped in to help tweak the draft.
Two days later, on July 4, 1776, the final wording of the Declaration of Independence was approved, and the document was published. John Hancock signed it on the 4th; the rest of congress signed on August 2nd. The first public reading of the Declaration of Independence was on July 8, 1776. In 1870, Independence Day was made an unpaid holiday for federal employees. In 1941, it became a paid holiday for them.
If I knew this, I had forgotten it: Jefferson and John Adams, both signers of the Declaration of Independence and presidents of the United States, died on July 4, 1826 — exactly 50 years after the adoption of the declaration. Just one of those strange coincidences that take place in history. I think it’s also important to note that Native Americans lived on these lands when Europeans arrived, and each tribe already had its own nation and government prior to foreign settlement. Maybe we got the idea from them.
The first description of how Independence Day would be celebrated was in a letter from John Adams to his wife Abigail on July 3, 1776. He described “pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations” throughout the United States. However, the term Independence Day was not used until 1791.
Our modern Independence Day is a day of family and national traditions, carried on from what John Adams had described. Celebrations with picnics and barbecues, showing a great deal of emphasis on the American tradition of political freedom, are going on throughout the nation. Activities that we associate with the day include watermelon- and hot dog-eating competitions (defending champs from 2018 Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo devoured 74 and 37, respectively), sporting events such as baseball games, three-legged races, swimming and boating activities, tug-of-war games and of course fireworks and apple pie.
Independence Day is a patriotic holiday for celebrating the positive aspects of the United States. Many politicians appear at public events to show their support for the history, heritage and people of their country (Trying to appease us after their poor performance the rest of the year, perhaps.)
Above all, people in the United States express and give thanks for the freedom and liberties fought by the ancestors of many of today’s Americans. The Statue of Liberty is a national monument that is associated with Independence Day.
The statue, officially called Liberty Enlightening the World, was given to us by the French to commemorate their alliance with us during the American Revolution. She stands 151 feet tall (305 feet, if you include her pedestal) and has a size 879 foot. Wow! It may be a good idea, since the waters are rising, to put her in a pair of waders and give her a fly rod to hold instead of the torch.
Back to the Declaration of Independence. Look at the first two paragraphs:
When, in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bonds which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.
Nobody talks like that anymore.
We’ll talk fly fishing next time. I have some tarpon stories for you. But it was important for me to go back and read Jefferson’s brilliantly written document again, and to refresh in my memory what it stands for and some of the facts that came out of it. If you’re like me and haven’t read it in a while, go back and give it a read. I think you’ll remember that July 4th isn’t about who can eat the most hot dogs or apple pie, but rather, as Abe Lincoln said in his address at Gettysburg, that this “government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this earth.” In my humble opinion (and I’m not looking to cause an argument here) many of those who now sit in power to serve “the people”… don’t.
Happy Fourth, and stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to get casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
