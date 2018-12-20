Photos provided by Helen Buonviri
About 40 members of the Kayak Club of Greater Charlotte Harbor enjoyed an organized Christmas light paddle Dec. 12. After launching from the Boat Club ramp at Gilchrist Park and paddling past Fisherman’s Village, they more or less followed the Christmas lights tour boats through the canals of Punta Gorda Isles wherever there are Christmas lights and also into the yacht club basin. To be informed of future club events, go to http://bit.ly/2R9zVOa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.