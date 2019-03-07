Today is the day: We finally get the backyard measured for a car port that we can keep the new bass boat and the RV under. I’ve been wanting to do this for some time now, and we are finally in a good place where we can get this done.
As my fellow RV owners know, stowing an RV and keeping it safe while it’s not being used is very important. I want to be able to keep the RV looking good while we own it. Having a structure like this that allows us to keep the sun and most of the dirt and dust off of it seems like a good start.
A storage building will keep leaves and branches off the boat and RV, and keep them out of the damaging sunlight that ruins gelcoat and plastic parts. It’s a simple but good idea to help take care of all of our new toys. The only concern I have is that the ground to construct this unit must be level. I can promise you that it is currently not. I’m very interested to hear what will need to be done in order to make this happen.
Currently we have an RV that is only 24 feet in length. The bass boat is a 20-foot model, but with the motor and the tongue on the trailer, it comes out to be about 25 feet in total length. However, our goal is to graduate up to a 31-foot RV in the not-too-distant future, so the overall length of our car port is going to be 34 feet.
Sitting here and thinking about taking on this new building is kind of different. We’re basically building a huge garage in the backyard. I never thought we would eat up all that space with a storage building. But then again, I don’t have to mow as much as I used to. so that’s a good thing.
These buildings can be made with just a roof, full walls or partial walls. I want to have both sides enclosed all the way to the ground, or at least the side where the boat will be parked. There won’t be any walls on the front or the back of it. That will remain open to allow air to move through in case I need to do any work on my fishing rods or inside the RV. I plan to keep the area behind the boat open and put a locking shed under there so I can move some things from our garage out to that shed.
The unit we decided to go with is not reliant on anchored poles to support the roof. Instead, it’s built from square metal tubing that is put together. The roof will have panels so the seams run up and down. This will keep any debris from staying lodged on top of the roof. That will make it much easier to clear things from the roof and keep it from holding objects on top of it.
You may think a metal tube building with only a couple walls sounds a bit cheap. Not so much. While we are getting a very good price to have this constructed, we are also going to make sure the next hurricane that blows through will not take our storage building with it. They anchor these buildings to sustain winds up to 150 mph. That doesn’t mean a falling tree will be supported by the structure. It simply means that it will stay standing if nothing crushes it. Considering what we went through with Hurricane Irma in 2017, I’m hoping that this will be exactly what we need to keep our RV and boat safe.
Once I know exactly where the vehicles will sit, I plan on laying pavers down to park the tires on so they are not always having dirt blow up on the wheels. The thought of them getting dirt in and around the bearings and hubs is not something I am good with.
After our new storage building is constructed, I’ll get some pictures of how it turns out. A lot of plans are being made for this structure and I hope that it will all work out. Yes, you will be the first to know.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
