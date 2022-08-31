Bladed jig

WaterLine file photo

Bladed jigs have become very popular bass baits over the last few years. Why? Because they work.

 WaterLine file photo

Jigs are probably as close to universal as a bait can be. For bass anglers, they are ubiquitous as plastic worms. Jigs can be used to catch fish anywhere, at any time of day, all year around, and there’s a near-endless array of types.

Today, we’re talking about the bladed jig. Depending on the brand, these are sometimes called vibe jigs, ChatterBaits, Skatter Shad, Slobberknockers, Thunder Crickets, and many other creative and bizarre names. No matter what you call it, this bait can be deadly under the right conditions.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments