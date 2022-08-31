Jigs are probably as close to universal as a bait can be. For bass anglers, they are ubiquitous as plastic worms. Jigs can be used to catch fish anywhere, at any time of day, all year around, and there’s a near-endless array of types.
Today, we’re talking about the bladed jig. Depending on the brand, these are sometimes called vibe jigs, ChatterBaits, Skatter Shad, Slobberknockers, Thunder Crickets, and many other creative and bizarre names. No matter what you call it, this bait can be deadly under the right conditions.
The blade is what sets this bait apart. As you move a bladed jig through the water, the blade vibrates rapidly. This characteristic sound, as well as the action of the blade, makes it different from anything else you can throw. It’s not a spoon, it’s not a crankbait, and it’s more than just a jig — and when the fish want them, they want them.
However, my initial success rate with them was a little less than stellar. I used these baits for a couple of months before ever feeling a bass bite. I threw them repeatedly and fruitlessly, while listening to the success that some of my other buddies were having with them.
While I was buying the less expensive bladed jigs, others were throwing some that were a little pricey — but you couldn’t argue with the results they were producing. After breaking down and buying a few other types of bladed jigs, I found that I had more success with one of them over all the others: The Z-Man JackHammer.
The first thing that I noticed when I started throwing the JackHammer was the vibration, which was much more intense than any other bladed jig I had used before. I could feel that bait working as I retrieved it back to the boat. It also had a darting action that was second to none. Adding different trailers to the bait made significant changes to that action too.
But the biggest difference was the one that really mattered: I was catching fish. So the JackHammer has earned a place as one of the standard baits on my boat.
There are three colors I like to throw. My go-to is a golden shiner pattern. Tip that with a salt-and-pepper trailer, and you have a baitfish swimming in the water. My second favorite color is black and blue with black blade. Fished with the erratic movement, it replicates a scurrying bluegill looking to evade a feeding bass. Then I have white and chartreuse with a silver blade. This pattern works well when the water is clear and I want bass to see it from a distance.
The type of trailer you add to the back of the bait adds action and versatility. I use three different trailers, all for different reasons.
The first one I like is the Gambler Little EZ swimbait. Its dimensions match up perfectly with the JackHammer. The swimbait’s big tail really makes this bait come to life. With a slow retrieve, the bulky body keeps the bait suspended in the strike zone longer. This combination has recently landed me a 7-pound bass that I caught on a very short cast around some grass clumps.
Second, I like the Zoom Fat Albert grub from. With a slow and steady retrieve, this bait can be very noticeable from distance. That big swirl tail whipping around behind the bait also gives off a totally different vibration.
Lastly, any split-tail trailer works well when working the bait fast. It simply pulls along behind the bait during retrieval but adds a little action to the bait even while reeling fast, and won’t get hung up in the weeds.
As for line, I use only braided line with these baits because of the cover I fish them around. A 30-pound test braid is my current choice, and it seems to work really well. Like I said, these baits are not cheap, and I want to keep them around once you invest in them. At roughly $16 each, losing one hurts.
Even though bladed jigs feature a big exposed hook, they very seldom gets hung up. I have fished them through thin scattered grass, hydrilla, peppergrass, and around docks. I have banged it off all sorts of things in the water, and this bait simply does not get snagged on much. On a rare occasion, I have had one hit a wooden dock piling and get stuck, but I haven’t lost one to a piling yet. This is a good trait in an expensive lure.
If you’ve never used them, I don’t advise you go out and buy a tacklebox full of bladed jigs. But it might be a good idea to get one or two and see how they work out for you. I have had one tied on for a long time now. I’ve thrown it so often the color is coming off the blade, but it’s still catching fish. I’m glad I kept trying them until I found the JackHammer. Give one a try; my guess is you’ll be happy with the results.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
