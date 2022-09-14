Picture an oak woodland. What do you see? I’m guessing the trees are fairly massive, perhaps draped with Spanish moss if you’re from the South. The ground below is shaded by their thick canopies, and probably carpeted in fallen leaves. Deer enjoy the dappled light of the cool forst floor, and squirrels scamper across the limbs that feed them so well every fall.

Now, take a walk with me at the Babcock-Webb WMA south of Punta Gorda, and I’ll show you an oak forest that is so completely unlike what you’d expect that there’s a good chance you won’t believe me. The first time I walked through a stand of these trees, I didn’t believe it either — until I saw the acorns.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@ WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

