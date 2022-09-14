Picture an oak woodland. What do you see? I’m guessing the trees are fairly massive, perhaps draped with Spanish moss if you’re from the South. The ground below is shaded by their thick canopies, and probably carpeted in fallen leaves. Deer enjoy the dappled light of the cool forst floor, and squirrels scamper across the limbs that feed them so well every fall.
Now, take a walk with me at the Babcock-Webb WMA south of Punta Gorda, and I’ll show you an oak forest that is so completely unlike what you’d expect that there’s a good chance you won’t believe me. The first time I walked through a stand of these trees, I didn’t believe it either — until I saw the acorns.
The dwarf live oak (Quercus minima) is found throughout the coastal plains of the southeastern U.S., from North Carolina to Mississippi. Like many other oaks, it’s variable in appearance and size. Specimens growing in ideal conditions may reach a height of about 6 feet, and dense growth will form natural shrubby hedges.
However, this is a tough plant, and it will eke out a living in low-nutrient sand or in rocky areas with only a poor, thin soil. In this type of habitat, they can become so dwarfed that most are closer to ankle height than knee. Yet they are still true oaks, with woody tissue like their giant cousins — although the biggest planks we could harvest would be more like matchsticks.
Oaks grow from acorns, and the dwarf live oak does produce them. However, many oaks also have the ability to reproduce via rhizome clones. Instead of sprouting from a seed, new plants simply grow right from the roots of an existing one.
This is much faster, and in areas where fire frequently burns low-growing vegetation, it’s a quick way to produce a lot of plants that can cover a larger area. But there’s also a disadvantage: Since every plant is a clone, genetic diversity is nearly nonexistent. Cloning offers a significant leg up in the short term, but in a longer view, it’s an evolutionary dead end.
So, like most other plants that have the ability to form clonal patches, dwarf live oaks still retain the ability to reproduce sexually. The tiny acorns have little appeal to squirrels, which prefer trees that can actually be climbed. But smaller rodents and birds do collect the bounty of these diminutive forests, and of course they lose some along the way, from which the next generation of mighty (I mean, mini) oaks will spring.
Most oaks have limited appeal to herbivores, and this one is no exception. High tannin levels make the leaves unpalatable to plant eaters. However, the caterpillars of several species of hairstreak and duskywing butterflies do feed on the leaves.
Dwarf live oak is a slow grower, which has curtailed its popularity with gardeners and nurserymen. Even though it does make a charming ground cover, at least in places with little foot traffic (and absolutely no mowers), it takes much longer than other plants of similar size. However, when compared with other oaks, the three years it takes to go from a seed to producing acorns is lighting fast.
This can be a difficult plant to identify. All oaks start out small, of course, and many young oaks look very similar to the dwarf live oak. To confuse the issue further, oaks also frequently form natural hybrids.
If you think you’ve found a micro forest, look very closely and see if you can find flowers or acorns. No other oak will mature so small, so this characteristic will provide a positive identification.
And if you should decide to go stomping around pretending you’re a giant or maybe Godzilla (the urge can be powerful, particularly if you were once an imaginative child), try not to smash the actual oaks themselves. This is a special thing that we don’t see everywhere, so have your fun but leave them standing upright.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
