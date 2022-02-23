Recently a buddy and I were fishing at the sandbar by my house. We both caught keeper black drum, and that got me thinking about cooking one of them. Although we released both fish, I knew where to go to catch another one for this recipe.
I decided to blacken my drum. Usually I use a store-bought blackening seasoning and it works just fine. But then I remembered that we have a piece of art at the house hanging in our kitchen. It’s called “Blackened Fish,” and it has the recipe for blackening seasoning. I decided to follow it and then share it with all of you.
As a chef, I don’t have time to make everything from scratch. Blackening seasoning is one of those things that I usually don’t make. As I was looking over the ingredients, I realized that probably most home kitchens have all the ingredients to make it already, except for dried lemon zest.
Dried lemon zest can be purchased at a local market, or you could do what I did and use a zester to make your own dried lemon zest. Just zest the lemon onto a plate and let it sit on your counter for a couple of hours and when you return to look at it, you will find that the zest has dried and its ready to be blended with and the other herbs and spices that go into blackening seasoning.
So where did blackening seasoning come from? I think it came from Haiti and was brought to America by the Creoles that migrated to the Mississippi basin. It found popularity in New Orleans and became a must-have in the restaurants of New Orleans — the most well-known being K-Paul’s Kitchen, opened by the late Chef Paul Prudhomme and closed in 2020.
It was a small spot — so small, in fact, that they did community seating. If there were two people sitting at a table with four chairs, they would sit two more people at that table even if they didn’t know each other. I guess that might seem strange, but they just didn’t care. The guests didn’t seem to mind either, because the place was always packed — until Covid killed it.
When you read the ingredients of the blackening seasoning, you may notice that there isn’t much in it that is black. That’s because it isn’t the seasoning that turns black — it’s the milk fats from the melted butter that the fish is dipped in before it gets coated with the seasoning. If you order blackened fish and it’s a darker red color when it comes to the table, you know it was cooked with oil and not butter.
Blackened fish is wonderful all by itself, but I made a tartar sauce to go with mine. You don’t need to reinvent tartar sauce, you might already have some at home.
If you have mayo, relish and lemon juice, then you have tartar sauce deconstructed. Add a tablespoon of relish and one teaspoon of lemon juice to one cup of mayo and fold it together. Bam — tartar sauce. You can also add a dash of hot sauce if you’re feeling it. Man, that’s good!
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
