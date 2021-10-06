I was watching some people casting for snook and black drum under the north end of the U.S. 41 bridges when I saw something move in the concrete rubble. I focused on the area and saw it move again. It looked like a lizard — a big lizard.
Have the spiny-tailed iguanas spread this far away from Boca Grande? No, I realized — it’s too pale for an iggy. As I tried to get closer for a good look, it darted in between boulders and vanished.
That was several years ago, and I always wondered what I had seen that evening. Now I know. A couple weeks ago, I was driving down Bayshore Road. Out of the corner of my eye I saw movement on the rocks at the side of the road. I turned to look and there was a large, pale lizard looking back at me.
I pulled the truck over to get a better view and it ran into the shrubbery, but there was another further down — and another, and another. And then I saw one that was much more brilliantly colored, with a powder-blue tail and a bright orange head.
Wait a second: I know that lizard! Robert Lugiewicz and I had caught one the year before. But I hadn’t made the connection between this jewel-toned creature and the pale lizards. Two minutes on the Internet filled in the gaps.
The pale lizards are females and juvenile males. Only the mature males develop the intense coloration for which this animal is named. It’s called a red-headed agama (or, to be more specific, a Peter’s rock agama). And much like the iguanas, it really has no business being in the Florida wilds.
It turns out that there are dozens of exotic lizards homesteading in Florida. Most locals know about the iguanas, which actually have started to spread onto the mainland. But there are also green iguanas, which get bigger and are more aggressive. Nile monitors, which get big enough to prey on cats and small dogs and are fairly common in Cape Coral. Veiled chameleons, which are well-established in Lee County and have been reported right in Port Charlotte. Black-and-white tegus, which are almost as large and also living in Charlotte County.
Not to mention northern curlytails, butterfly lizards and brown basilisks. The little geckos that gather around your porch light aren’t native. Even the common brown anoles that dart across every sidewalk and driveway in this part of the state are not locals, and there are no fewer than nine other anole species from all over the tropical Americas that have moved in as well.
In fact, in a state that has only 16 native lizard species, the number of established exotic lizards is at least 31.
OK, so what? They’re just lizards, right? When I was kid in the ‘80s, we had green anoles (which a lot of people call chameleons) all over the place in rural DeSoto County. One day, I went with my dad to visit a friend of his in Port Charlotte and was delighted to discover his property was overrun with lizards that looked like the familiar anoles but were a patterned brown instead of plain green or tan.
They were much faster and harder to catch, but with some effort I snagged a few. Of course I brought them home. Of course I ended up letting them go in the yard. Later on, I felt guilty about helping these brown anoles spread, but realistically it’s only about 12 miles. They would surely have made it on their own by now.
Brown anoles and house geckos are usually spread by moving plants around. Buy a rose bush at Home Depot, and it may come with free lizard eggs buried in the soil. Agricultural or produce imports may be how they got here in the first place. But the bigger animals — agamas, tegus, iguanas, monitors — probably have a different story, and it’s probably related to the pet trade.
There are multiple possibilities: Importers dumping sick or otherwise unsalable animals, dealers releasing animals to breed so they can later collect the offspring, pets escaping from poorly built cages, owners letting an animal that has gotten too large or aggressive go free. All of these things have happened and continue to happen.
Most of the animals that find themselves in the Florida wild don’t survive. Winter is tough when you’re from the tropics, and predators can easily catch animals used to captivity. But some make it, and if they find others of their species some successfully breed.
Most have only minor impacts on native wildlife, but others are able to out-compete natives and avoid predation. Those become invasive, and wreak varying degrees of havoc.
Red-headed agamas are not invasive. However, the insects and other small critters they eat could feed native species, so their presence does reduce the number of native animals that can live in a particular area. Is it the end of the world? Hardly.
But it is a problem, and when you factor in all the other non-natives living here, it’s having a real impact on Florida’s wildlife. It’s just a lizard, but it shouldn’t be here.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
