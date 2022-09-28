Slot snook

WaterLine file photo

Snook are always fun to catch even when they’re closed, but why is it they’re open everywhere but here?

To preface this discussion, I’d like to say two things: Fishery management is hard, and I definitely don’t want the job. Anyone trying to do this job learns very quickly that everyone is always mad at them — more so if they’re doing the job properly.

Need an example? Snook season was about to open at the beginning of September. This made some people mad. Then, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission apparently determined that local snook populations are so bad we had to have a last-minute closure locally. That made the mad people happy, but also a bunch of other people mad.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

