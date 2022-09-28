To preface this discussion, I’d like to say two things: Fishery management is hard, and I definitely don’t want the job. Anyone trying to do this job learns very quickly that everyone is always mad at them — more so if they’re doing the job properly.
Need an example? Snook season was about to open at the beginning of September. This made some people mad. Then, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission apparently determined that local snook populations are so bad we had to have a last-minute closure locally. That made the mad people happy, but also a bunch of other people mad.
My personal observations are I’m seeing more and larger snook than I’ve personally observed here in over a decade. Where is the science to back this claim up? What’s really going on here? Who made this decision and why? Is this about scientific fishery management or just emotional politics?
Since we have limited law enforcement, this last-minute closure creates distrust of fishery management, and it erodes respect of the FWC. Public peer pressure to observe management rules was the best tool protecting our fish and fisheries. Educating anglers to protect our fish offers the best protection for fish and habitats.
Our local economy is dependent on fishing and boating. Visitors and residents alike enjoy our water activities. Tourism and fishing are big parts of our local economy. Our main target species — snook, redfish and speckled trout — were closed for four years. Trout opened with limited harvest earlier this year, and now redfish have opened too. But snook are still closed in the Charlotte Harbor region. These closures hurt local fishing economies.
For most of my 46 years guiding, my main requested target species was snook. Tarpon were big, but for only a couple of months each year. Snook became so popular I sold my tarpon boat in the mid ‘80s to concentrate on linesiders. Now, with today’s extreme restrictions, I’ve been forced to adapt to whatever is biting.
On my boat, I restricted snook harvest long before I was required to. We let the big breeders go. Protecting fish protected my job! I’m not interested in catching the limit; just let them bring home a fresh fish dinner to cap off a fun day of fishing.
I invested several years of my prime time working diligently with state fishery management and research. I still dedicate about a day every week still to preserve fishing and fish. I just renewed my Coast Guard credentials so I can continue fishing as long as my health allows. I understand without fish I can’t be a fisherman and would have no income.
Consider the absurd science required to manage fish stocks. We collect data and analyze it to estimate the current population and the health of the fishery. They require three years of data, I believe, and it takes a year to analyze it. We may have had red tides, loss of seagrasses, freezes and other fish-killing events in between, but we must use this outdated data!
I’m not saying that we shouldn’t use science to guide decisions. Quite the opposite. But we need to be more current with our data. Things happen fast. Navigating forward while looking behind us is not working. In 2022, we should be doing better.
Fishery management has become big bureaucratic business. Millions of us rely on fishing for pleasure or for a livelihood. Millions of jobs and billions of dollars are at stake based on management decisions. It’s scary how political even fisheries — which should be data-driven — have now become.
But, as I said at the beginning, fishery management is hard. There are so many pieces of the puzzle to work into place to ensure the best results. Nobody can be an expert in every aspect of what needs to be understood. If we want to see improvement, we’ve got to put more heads together and come up with real workable solutions
Even Capt. Ralph Allen pointed out last week the FWC is losing our respect with emotion-based last-minute closures. I believe our managers — and remember, they’re managing fish that belong to all of us, not to them — can and should do better. But unless we expect it and demand it, management by feelings could be the way of the future.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
