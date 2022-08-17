Were you hoping to catch red snapper on a charter trip this fall? If you were, I have some bad news: The federal for-hire red snapper season ends today, Aug. 18. Unless you’re reading this as you’re getting on the boat, your chances for a red snapper charter are over.
You may have seen that there are some “bonus” days of red snapper season in the fall. That’s correct: The season will be open Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, then again Nov. 11-13 (Veterans Day weekend) and 25-27 (Thanksgiving weekend).
But not for charters that go into federal waters.
The bonus days are part of the season for recreational anglers, which is set by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (under NOAA guidelines). Charters with federal permits have an entirely different season, which began June 1 and wraps today. The feds are strict about this.
How strict? “Persons aboard a federally permitted for-hire vessel cannot fish for or possess red snapper in federal or state waters when the federal for-hire season is closed. These restrictions apply even if the vessel is not acting as a charter vessel; for example, the captain is taking his family fishing.” Read it for yourself at https://bit.ly/3dnHYe9.
Two weeks ago in this space we had a discussion about whether red grouper season might close early. To quote myself: “I think when the May-June and July-August catch numbers are tallied, we’re going to be very close to our ACL (probably right on top of the annual catch target of 1.57 million pounds). I’m expecting a closure later in the year, perhaps around the time our snowbirds are coming back in good numbers.”
Well, I was right and wrong. They’re shutting it down, but they’re not waiting. Aug. 29 is the last day you’ll be able to harvest Gulf red grouper until Jan. 1, 2023. That assumes that the FWC mirrors the federal closure in state waters, which they almost always do.
This is an overall bummer. With gag fishing in the toilet (seriously, how many keeper gag have you caught this year?), red grouper are most often the primary target for Gulf reef anglers. The main exception to that is red snapper — when they’re open. With both closed for most of the rest of the year, a lot of fishermen aren’t going to pay what it costs to fill the tanks for an offshore run.
Now, there are of course bright spots for the less pessimistic fishermen. The smaller snapper species have all been doing quite well, with lanes as the standout (more fish, and bigger, and coming into shallower water).
If you want a bigger fight — and bigger fillets — amberjack are closed this month, but will be open for all of September and October. More and more anglers have been discovering what great table fish barracuda are, and regretting how many they cut up for shark bait.
Of course, we remain hopeful for a good fall migration run of kingfish, of which a smattering have already shown up. If pelagics are your thing, there are also little tunny (bonita), blackfin tuna and mahi out there now, and they may stick around for a bit.
With all of these other options, there are certainly good reasons to head out onto the Gulf with a couple rods. But I can already tell you that for many of our fellow anglers, not being able to keep those two red grouper will keep them off the deep blue sea.
This voluntary non-participation is bad if you’re an offshore guide or bait dealer. But it certainly has positive aspects too: Not only will those of us going out regardless have less company, but the fish will also have some respite. Those grouper fanboys usually bring back a pile of snappers, porgies, AJs and whatever else they can legally haul up on the dock.
To me, it’s a no-brainer. Red grouper are OK on the table, but not my favorite. The texture of the fillets is a bit coarse, and there are almost always parasites to pick out. The meat of a red snapper is soft, almost to the point of being mushy. I know a lot of people will jump over all the other reef fish to get them, but I’ve been known to trade a couple red snapper fillets for a bag of “little stuff” (usually lane snapper and grunts) no one else really was excited for.
Besides, the opportunity to fish with fewer boats on the water always interests me. I’ll see you out there.
