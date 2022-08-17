Grouper stringer

Catching red grouper is one of the main reasons Southwest Florida anglers go offshore.

Were you hoping to catch red snapper on a charter trip this fall? If you were, I have some bad news: The federal for-hire red snapper season ends today, Aug. 18. Unless you’re reading this as you’re getting on the boat, your chances for a red snapper charter are over.

You may have seen that there are some “bonus” days of red snapper season in the fall. That’s correct: The season will be open Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, then again Nov. 11-13 (Veterans Day weekend) and 25-27 (Thanksgiving weekend).


