Today we’re going to be looking at the new Ruger MAX-9. This is Ruger’s new entry into the “micro-compact” world. Let’s let Ruger describe it: “Slim, lightweight and compact for personal protection, while still providing a capacity of up to 12 plus one rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition.”
And it is all of those things. It comes with 10- and/or 12-round magazines (those of you who live in free states get both). Ruger says it weighs 18.4 ounces, and I’m going to assume that’s unloaded. They also measure the width at 0.95 inches and the barrel length at 3.2 inches. Basically, it’s right in the middle of the micro-compact range.
I’ve never understood this “micro-compact” classification. All of the handguns in this class — the Sig Sauer P-365, Springfield Hellcat, Ruger MAX-9 and the new Taurus GX4 (which we will be looking at soon) — are bigger than, say, a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard or a Ruger LCP. What are we calling those now? Super-micro? Ultra-micro?Micro +P? Despite the wacky classification, the point was to give us small-frame handguns with large-frame capacity — and all have excelled at that.
The Ruger’s $500 price point is a great start. With the Sig P-365 starting at $600 and the Hellcat starting at $570, the MAX-9 is coming in about $100 cheaper. I know that only buys a couple boxes of ammo in today’s market, but hey — any time I can afford more ammo, that’s a good day.
As far as feel goes, it fits my hand better than the P-365 or the Hellcat. I don’t like my pinky finger hanging off the bottom of the grip, so the extended magazine bases are a welcome sight.
Speaking of sights, the front sight is a great tritium fiber optic, but I think the rear sight could use help. It’s a plain-Jane black sight. No dots, no fiber optics, no night sights. But that’s what $500 gets you. You have to make cuts somewhere.
Trigger pull isn’t bad. It’s not P-365 quality, but it’s better than the first generation Hellcats by far. Yes, trigger pull is subjective so my “not bad” may feel horrible to you. Trigger pull averaged in the high 6-pound range on our shop model, and you hit a distinct wall about halfway through the pull.
I like that wall. If you need to use this gun in self defense, you can take up the trigger slack and stage it on that wall. If things don’t go bad, that wall keeps an unintentional discharge from happening. Trigger feel is smooth and maybe a tad on the spongy side with a break that is, again, OK.
Ruger has been paying attention to optics trends. One of the more popular additions to a concealed carry weapon is a red dot sight. With Sig and Springfield, it’s an option that you pay more for. But the MAX-9 comes standard with an optic-ready cut on the slide.
I believe this is the actual reason for the basic rear sight. Tritium-filled fiber optic sights would be a lot bigger. Because of the removable cap on the red dot cut, there just isn’t the real estate on the slide for them. Ruger assumes you’d rather have the ability to mount a red dot than to have a fancy rear sight. Still, a couple dots wouldn’t have taken much space.
All said and done, I think the MAX-9 is a great little handgun. Is it the leader in its class? No. But it’s not at the bottom either. And as much as it shouldn’t be, price is a factor when buying a personal protection handgun — and that makes the MAX-9 shine even brighter.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.