It’s an expected part of parenthood that your kids eventually move away. It’s like that for people, and it’s like that for animals. They don’t stay in the nest forever.
But for plants, making that happen can be a bit of a trick. Plants can’t move (or at least, can’t move much), so getting to your own patch of ground — and out of your parent’s literal shadow — requires some ingenuity. It’s called seed dispersal, and evolution has come up with some amazing solutions.
Hitchin’ a ride
Take a walk though an overgrown lot or field and there’s a good chance you’ll come away with some unintended souvenirs. Stick-ums, stick-tights, burrs, sandspurs — all are seeds, and all are using you and other mobile platforms to carry them to places unknown, and hopefully fertile.
OK, I can’t let it go. They’re not actually seeds, they’re fruits. Fruits develop from the ovary of the flower and contain the seeds. It’s a technical detail that almost no one cares about, which is why I’m done talking about it now.
These little fruits are meant to catch on fur or hair as an animal brushes past the parent plant. Later, when the animal grooms itself, it will drop the seeds, which may be miles distant from where they started. When you remove these annoying fruits from your clothes or your dog’s fur, take care not to plant them in places you don’t want them to grow.
Ever heard of kopi luwak?
What’s your favorite fruit? I’m partial to apples and bananas myself. The wife prefers strawberries and blueberries. Whatever your preference, you can thank dispersal method number two, which also involves animals but in a much nicer way: Get your seeds eaten.
In many of the fruits we grow, agricultural scientists have found ways to minimize or eliminate the seeds. Peel a nanner and it’s mostly creamy deliciousness, with some tiny vestigial black seeds. But have you ever looked inside a wild banana? The seeds are huge and abundant. It’s hard to eat around them to get to the sweet flesh.
That’s how it’s supposed to be. Until we came along, the deal was if you want to eat the tasty fruit, you must also eat the seeds. What goes in must come out. (Which is why this is method number two. See what I did there?) The seeds are later “planted” — conveniently, right in their own pile of fertilizer. Kopi luwak is high-dollar fancy coffee that has been naturally processed in this way by civets. Yes, people actually pay for coffee made from pooped-out coffee beans. No, I don’t understand it.
Flying free
Blow on a dandelion and make a wish. But don’t wish for fewer weeds in your lawn, because you’re just helping them to spread far and wide (kidding — I don’t believe in weeds). Wind dispersal is an incredibly efficient way to get your DNA out there, but it’s also a bit haphazard. A seed might blow 10 feet or 10,000 miles, depending on the atmosphere’s whims.
Among the more interesting local plants to use this method are the Tillandsia bromeliads, more commonly called air plants and Spanish moss. Did you know Spanish moss is second cousin to the pineapple? Weird but true.
Tillandsia face a particular challenge in that their seeds must land in a tree if they’re going to germinate and grow. Obviously, not every tree is a good host. Some are too slick and the seeds can’t hold. Others are chemically unsuited. Often, the seeds blow only a few feet before lodging in the parent’s host tree. This helps explain why some trees are covered in air plants and others have few or none.
By the way, Spanish moss and other bromeliads don’t injure a tree or parasitize it. All they’re looking for is a place to hold on. In cultivation, Tillandsia grow just fine on wooden slabs or even wire frames.
I’m sailing away
If you want to grow near the water, why not use water to carry your seeds off? Coconut palms and mangroves use this method. As a bonus, the seeds usually end up in places that get wet — a major advantage for water-loving species.
The pods we see growing on red mangrove trees look a little like green beans, but biologically aren’t anything similar. A mangrove’s “seed” is a propagule. It starts growing while still attached to the parent tree, then drops off and goes into a sort of suspended animation. It’s a bit like in sci-fi when they freeze people for long space journeys. They wake up refreshed after 150 years without having aged a day.
For the mangrove, what triggers the awakening process is touching down on sand or mud. It has to act fast or the next tide might carry it away again. Within a couple hours it can put a root down into the sediment, anchoring it against the rising water.
Ready, aim, fire
Launching a seed might not seem like a very plantlike thing to do, and it’s the least common of these methods. But there are plants that do it, and enough of them that is has a name: Ballistichory. There’s no gunpowder or compressed air involved; plants have no such technology. But spring-loading? That’s something that botanical anatomy does allow for.
Unless you have a greenhouse, where the well-named artillery fern is a common pest, the seed shooter you’re most likely to come across in Florida is the castor bean. Famous as the source of both castor oil and the poison ricin, castor beans have become naturalized throughout Florida. I see them often growing in disturbed areas that are also a bit on the dry side. These plants can shoot their seeds about 15 feet, and sometimes ants will carry them farther still.
Despite being rooted to where they stand, plants seem to have no problem with getting their offspring out of the house and off on their own. I know some parents who could learn a lesson from this. Load your kid into a cannon or strap a parachute on him, and tell him to give you a call from wherever he lands.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. You can also follow him on Instagram @florida_is_wild.
