Panfishing

Bluegills are opportunistic predators and can often be caught on small lures.

 WaterLine file photo

Florida’s fresh waters teem with life. The Sunshine State is so famous for producing big bass that anglers journey here from all over the world for a shot at that coveted 10-pounder, and it can be argued that there is no better place on Earth than Lake Okeechobee to achieve that milestone.

Florida also has great winter fishing for black crappie, but you have to learn to call them speckled perch or specks if you want to be taken seriously by local anglers. And Florida has great bream fishing too. But wait a minute: What’s a bream?


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

