Recreational fishing is a hobby, a pastime. There are people who use the rod and reel as a way to put food on the table, but for most people (unless they’re fishing guides or tournament anglers), it’s something they do for pleasure.
For most of us it’s a bonus if a fishing trip results in catching dinner, though some use the prospects of providing a meal or two as a way to justify our fishing habit. Be honest, how many of you have tried to justify the purchase of some shiny new fishing gadget to a skeptical spouse by touting the fish fillets it will surely produce?
People tend to get passionate about fishing as a hobby. Maybe too passionate. Sure, there are die-hard golfers and tennis players and kayakers and proponents of many other hobbies and sports. But it seems like the fishing world includes more than its share of nut cases, anglers who are over-the-top gung-ho types and completely addicted to their chosen sport.
Are you one of them? Many who are don’t realize it, but it’s not that hard to figure out. Here are some clues you might be a fishing nut:Have you ever tried to convince your spouse that their SUV should be parked in the driveway so your flats boat can be kept in the garage?
Do you have a hard time remembering the birthdays of your spouse and kids, but without hesitation you can rattle off the opening dates of snook season, amberjack season, red snapper season and the date of the Florida Sportsman Fishing Show?
Do you need to enlist the help of your kid to figure out how to use all those mysterious features on your cell phone, but you’re a pro with every facet of your chartplotting GPS downview/sidecan sonar unit?
Have you ever ever bought a vehicle to tow your boat because “that boat deserves a nice truck?”
Do you get lost while driving to the grocery store on a bright sunny day, yet you have no problem making the pre-dawn trip to your favorite remote backcountry fishing spot in a dense fog?
Do you forget your ZIP code but can recite the IGFA world record weights for snook, redfish and tarpon for every line class and tippet weight?
Do you avoid wearing lace-up shoes because you don’t want to be bothered with tying shoelaces, but you know a dozen fishing knots and regularly tie up leaders which take 10 minutes and include a half-dozen twists, knots and hitches?
Did the nearby fishing prospects play a part in your choice of honeymoon destinations?
Do you really, truly not know how many fishing rods you own?
Do you think the whole idea of keeping a diary is silly — but your fishing journal includes the date, time in and time out, weather conditions, tides, moon phase, barometric pressure, fishing locations, baits used and results of every trip you’ve made in the last decade?
Was fishing was the reason that you got a passport and a foreign phrase book?
Do you know that you’re addicted to Bass Pro Shop but you simply can’t force yourself to stay away? “I’m not going to buy anything, I’m just going to look around for a few minutes.”
Is your fishing wardrobe is worth more money than your work wardrobe?
If your buddy says, “Did you check out that gal fishing in the string bikini over there?” and you reply with, “Yeah. Obviously that reel is a bit heavy for her rod, and who works a spoon that fast anyway?” — you might be addicted to fishing!
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
