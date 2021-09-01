Imagine yourself fishing in the Myakka Cutoff. It’s a beautiful December morning. The tide is a good strong outgoing, and the snook are feeding pretty well along the mangroves — so well, in fact, that you run out of bait. You fire up the engine and head back over to Grassy Point to net some more finger mullet.
As you pull up to the marker, you notice the water that was clear a few hours ago is starting to look a little milky. Well, we did have a few inches of rain from that big storm last night. Maybe it’s just a little murkiness coming down the river. The bait seems to have vanished too. You decide to run down to Whorehouse Point. The water’s clear there and you load up the well with one toss of the net.
Heading back up to the cutoff, you realize the milky water has followed you south. Driving back against the current, you can see it getting more and more turbid. By the time you reach the Cutoff, the water’s nearly opaque. You stop and drop a bait over to check the clarity and realize you can’t see it just a couple inches below the surface.
Your bait is dead in the livewell. The snook you released two hours ago are suffocating on fine clay particles suspended in the water. They’ll die too, along with millions of other fish in the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor. A huge silt plume will shortly extend many miles out into the Gulf, driving away the fish that can outrun it and killing everything that can’t.
The light-blocking clay lasts for days in the Harbor, killing acre after acre of seagrasses. As the clay settles, it covers the entire bottom of the Harbor in a thin layer that will be easily disturbed by storms and boat wakes for months to come. Some seagrasses will grow back in shallow areas; other beds will be gone for years and maybe forever. The fishing will recover — partially — in a few years, but it will never be what it once was.
A nightmare? An unlikely doomsday scenario? A pessimistic view of the future? No, unfortunately. It’s history. The year is 1971, and a dam has burst near Fort Meade. The dam held back millions of gallons of water with suspended clay particles — waste from phosphate mining operations. Eventually, the clay settles out. Except if it doesn’t have a chance.
In this case, a slurry of water and clay flowed through the busted dam and into the Peace River. According to news reports from the time, more than 3 million fish were killed (and I’m pretty sure they didn’t count baitfish). In parts of the river, the slime left behind was three feet thick. The intertidal section of the river stayed murky until a flood from Hurricane Agnes in June 1972 flushed the stream. Much of the slimy muck is still with us today, on the bottom of Charlotte Harbor.
Spills were more common then. Phosphate mining was far less regulated. In 1973 the Miami Herald reported the spill “was the fourth in a decade, the 30th since 1942.” The tragedy led to new rules, including stringent standards for dams.
But they’re not fail-proof. In 1994, one broke and sent wastewater into the Alafia River, which flows to the east side of Tampa Bay. The spill was minor and no fish kill was reported — but just three years later, the same plant dumped millions of gallons of acidic wastewater into the river, and that spill killed a huge number of fish.
I understand that the phosphate industry has worked to make their operations safer for the environment that we all depend on. But let’s be clear — “safer” will never mean “safe.” Florida is the land of weather extremes. There will always be “unexpected” heavy rains, storms that “can’t be anticipated,” and this will require “emergency” operations. These are things we all know will happen. But since planning for them is expensive and costs way more than the wrist-slap fines for “emergency” dumping, guess what will happen?
The planned phosphate mine in DeSoto County is in the Horse Creek drainage. Horse Creek connects to the Peace River about a half-mile from the house where I grew up, and about 15 miles (as the river flows) from Charlotte Harbor. It’s not at all hard to envision a scenario in which something “unexpected” goes wrong and we have an environmental disaster right in your backyard.
Far-fetched? Maybe. The mine could run for 50 years problem-free. But I don’t like phosphate’s track record. After all, we’re still dealing with the last time they had a big screw-up.
My grandfather told me that prior to 1971, there was seagrass growing nearly shore-to-shore all the way to where the I-75 bridges are now. They used to come down to the river mouth and harvest bucket after bucket of bay scallops. The water was clear. The bottom was mostly sand. Try to walk on the deep, slick mud that’s there now.
We can’t afford another “unforeseeable incident.” We all know what might happen if that mine is approved. Nobody’s talking about it right now because everyone is focused on other problems, but there’s no doubt the mining company is working behind the scenes to make sure their investment pays off. But let’s be clear: The cost for Charlotte Harbor is just too high.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
