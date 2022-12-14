Florida is a study in contrasts. Northern Florida is part of the American South; South Florida is another thing entirely. The coastline is beaches and palms and expensive real estate; the heartland is ranches and cowboy hats and trucks that sometimes actually haul more than groceries.
Another contrast: Florida is the third most populous state in the country, with nearly 22 million residents. Yet it's also the Everglades, Ocala and Apalachicola national forests, and millions of acres of conservation land.
Most Floridians recognize that this is a special place, but few realize how special. Florida has a unique geography and plant and animal communities that are not found anywhere else. While the majority of people who move here are drawn by the promise of a subtropical paradise, those who have taken some time to study a bit deeper recognize that Florida is so much more.
For many years, the Sunshine State's focus was development and how to make a fortune in a boom-and-bust land economy. While there is still plenty of that going on, conservation has become a top issue as well — and our public servants in the state legislature seem to recognize it. The following was reported by the News Service of Florida after the midterm elections:
-------------
President of the Florida Senate Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, emphasized the wildlife corridor, which is planned as a network of about 17 million acres of greenspace, including about 10 million acres of conservation lands, running up the center of the state.
Passidomo said her goal is to expand the corridor to include a trail network.
“I believe that 50 years from now our children and grandchildren will say that the greatest thing the Florida Legislature did in the 2020s was the creation of the wildlife corridor and the preservation of millions of acres of farmland and ranch land for conservation,” Passidomo said. “It will be our Central Park.”
Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, said Democrats await Passidomo’s proposals about workforce housing and the wildlife corridor, but otherwise will “fight back as much and as hard as we can” against the conservative agenda.
-------------
Politicians disagreeing is par for the course, but it's refreshing to see them pushing together on something. And if there's one area in which they should be able to reach common ground, the need to both preserve and conserve at least some pieces of Florida's natural heritage has to be it.
The corridor plan is a compromise. It would allow wildlife to move from one area to another. However, not all habitats are ideal for all species. Corridors work well for, say, a young male panther trying to establish a new territory, or for black bears that must move out of overpopulated locales. They don't work at all for scrub jays and other habitat specialists, which are basically marooned on islands of suitable land.
Still, wildlife corridors are crucial links, and getting them established between existing areas of conserved or preserved land will provide breathing room to many of the animals that used to live where we live now.
But not everyone sees it that way. Some would chase that dollar anywhere it led them. Greed is a powerful motivator, and even conservation lands are not truly safe. Some of the areas where corridors need to be provided are also ideal for development. It will be necessary to maintain vigilance against those who would be happy to pave over every last square inch of the state, as long as they're getting paid for it.
How do we ensure it happens the right way? The only way is to keep after your representatives. Remind them they have a job to do, and who their employers are. Sure, developers and other deep pockets come up with campaign money. But when you take public office, you work for the people — and we are watching you.
