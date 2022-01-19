The number of flowers is greatly reduced in winter even in Florida, but this native swamp lily or crinum was seen blooming on Dec. 12. The color and shape of flowers can be used to deduce the likely pollinators to be attracted. This lily is white, indicating a nocturnal pollinator. The corolla tube is quite lengthy, demonstrating that the pollinator searching for nectar must have a tongue at least 3 inches long. Thus the most likely pollinator is some type of sphinx or hummingbird moth.
Another group of fascinating insects that remain active during Florida winters are the dragonflies. Learning to distinguish the many species can be challenging, but these two are quite distinctive. The male roseate skimmer in brilliant pink advertises its virility by such bright colors; the female is brownish and picks which male she prefers to mate with.
This monarch male is basking on a cool sunny day and will resume visiting flowers and fighting with other males when it is warm enough. South Florida monarchs do not migrate to Mexico and are related to the Caribbean monarch population. They depend heavily on exotic milkweeds planted by homeowners.
Among the numerous wasps (mainly paper wasps and mud daubers), I noticed this pretty Jamaican digger wasp (Sphex jamaicensis) visiting tropical milkweed flowers in our yard. It’s also known to visit mangrove flowers and likely helps to pollinate them. Many highly carnivorous wasps that catch prey for their young actually feed on flowers themselves. This digger wasp will sting a katydid to paralyze it, then lay an egg on it and bury it in a soil burrow.
Turtles, birds and butterflies often exhibit basking behavior in the cool sunny days of winter. I found this group of two species of turtles (native peninsula cooters and so-called red ears, which are exotic remnants of the past trade in baby turtles as pets). These turtles are primarily herbivorous and need to warm up to digest their food.
The common ibis in our area is the white ibis. This rarer glossy ibis reveals why it is so named. Its iridescent glow in the sunshine is caused by the prismatic refraction of light, not by actual pigments in the feathers.
Immature little blue herons are white, and this individual was seen in our yard foraging in grass much like a white ibis or cattle egret. I have seen this same terrestrial feeding behavior only once before, and it is a very significant expansion of typically aquatic foraging. White ibis and great egrets are commonly seen feeding in grass and bushes, which substantially improves their chances of survival and breeding as habitats change so rapidly. Such behavioral flexibility is crucial for surviving rapid changes in Earth’s climate and habitats.
I enjoy seeing this yellow-throated warbler come to one of our water drips almost every day. It clearly likes bathing, and this illustrates how provision of water baths can be much more important than feeding birds in this area.
Perhaps this streaked sphinx, whose caterpillars feed on plants of the poison ivy family including Brazilian pepper, might be a crinum pollinator.
Compare the bright skimmer to the drab tones of this pin-tailed pondhawk. In this species, which has a bizarrely narrow abdomen, the male’s coloration is less distinct from the female’s.
Some butterflies remain active all winter when the temperature is high enough. The long-tailed skipper is well-named, and it’s one of the more abundant winter butterflies.
The great southern white butterfly has distinctive light blue tips on its antennae.
Birds also bask, but not always for the same reason. This yellow-crowned night heron has opened its wings while facing the sun — perhaps simply to warm up.
The anhinga, on the other hand, holds out its wings mostly to dry them after foraging underwater. (It’s probably also nice to warm up after a cool swim.)
For more than 26 years, Englewood has been our chosen place for escaping winter. Not only is it warmer here than up north, but we can continue to enjoy observing nature — which is for the most part frozen in time at higher latitudes. Instead of shoveling snow in central Pennsylvania, which we did for 34 years, we now spend our winter days working in the garden and watching for interesting natural events. These photos illustrate December and January observations in Charlotte County.
You can enjoy a similar variety of natural experiences if you just go outside and quietly watch for things to happen. You may choose to sit somewhere or slowly walk around. I especially suggest checking any flowers for insects. Early afternoon on a sunny winter day can be an excellent time to observe animal activity.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
