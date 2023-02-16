Broken sewer pipe

Septic tanks aren't good, but sewers have problems too. This broken sewer line in Englewood caused a 125,000-gallon raw sewage spill last May behind the Holiday Park community.

 Photo provided by the Englewood Water District

(Editor’s note: This column mentions gross stuff that we all do because we are biological entities. Be an adult about it, please — this is important.)

We all know that Florida has a nutrient pollution problem. Multiple red tide and cyanobacteria blooms have made that fact glaringly obvious. Everyone from the governor on down knows it’s an issue that needs to be solved, or we’ll never have the clean, healthy waters we all want, demand and deserve.


