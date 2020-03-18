This past week I have been doing a little bass fishing and I feel like I have a bit of bass fever. I’m finding myself trying to fit it a few freshwater casts whenever I can.
It’s funny to me that I live on the water and have caught lots of fish in my backyard, but there aren’t bass where I live. At least, I haven’t seen or caught one in my canal in the six years I’ve lived there.
That kind of fishing brings me right back to my roots growing up in Zolfo Springs. We had a couple ponds we could fish, and there was always the Peace River. We fished as much of that river we could get to when we were kids. When I think back to where we would wade in the river carrying our fishing gear and not even worried about snakes or gators, I realize there’s no way I’d do that now. Kids are just tough (and maybe dumb).
Speaking of kids, while freshwater fishing I met two youngsters with a small jon boat. Those two reminded me of my brother and me years ago. I watched one of the boys stand in the stern of the boat and fish a rubber warm while waiting for his friend and granddad to deal with the truck and trailer. He was catching bass after bass.
I was ready for his buddy to get back so they could launch and I could get back to fishing. I politely asked, “Where do y’all fish in this pond?” He pointed to the other side, so I asked when he thought they might get there. He got my meaning and soon they were gone. After they left, I tried using a rubber worm they way we did back in Zolfo, but I could only get the bass to hit live bait.
As far as keeping the bass that I’ve been catching — well, I haven’t kept any of them. I’ve only caught two that I would have considered worth keeping but released them anyway. I had to refresh my knowledge of our bass laws. I found that as a freshwater licensed fisherman in Florida, I could keep five per day with no minimum length but only one of them could be over 16 inches.
Wait, what? Why would anyone want to keep a tiny bass? It just doesn’t make sense to me, but I don’t keep them anyway. Also how much could a bass less than 16 inches weigh? Maybe two pounds? I know my late father would not like the new laws because he liked to eat bass, and I can just imagine him complaining about eating baby bass.
When we did eat bass, it was always fried and we usually had some kind of dipping sauce. I prefer a simple but good tartar sauce. Tartar sauce can be as simple as mayo and finely chopped capers, but usually has some pickle relish in it. I thinks that’s just fine, but I like to jazz mine up a bit with Old Bay, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne and garlic. Lemon juice and parsley will also find their ways into my tartar sauce.
This sauce can be used on anything you want. Try it on fried chicken or to top a burger. I’m still trying to decide whether I want to see how it tastes with a baby bass.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
