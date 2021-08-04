Christina and I were standing out back. She was fishing, as usual. I was watching, as usual. As she was reeling in the lure, she would frequently comment about its status. A couple times it got hung up on grass. Then it got whacked by a fish that didn’t get hooked, but did manage to get the lure’s tail fouled on the hook. When these things happened, she immediately knew what had gone wrong.
Developing a sense of feel like this might seem like something that is far beyond your ability. But it’s not. Really, it’s just a matter of familiarity with your equipment and fishing techniques. You can do it, if you are willing to do what it takes to make it happen.
Of course, it will be a lot easier if you use the right equipment. Back years ago, I used monofilament like everybody else. I switched over to braid for most of my fishing about 10 years ago. Now when I try to go back to mono, I have a hard time telling what’s happening at the end of my line.
Mono stretches. Braid doesn’t. That’s what makes them so different, from a feel standpoint. Braid provides you with a much more direct communication from the reel to the end of the line, and that makes it far easier to tell what’s going on in the water.
There’s also rod choice. You have a huge variety of choices today. Some rods are so sensitive you can feel a fly land on them. Others are not (especially the ones that use older technology). Do you always need a hypersensitive rod? No, of course not. But one that does a reasonably good job of transmitting information from the line to your hand will make it easier to tell what your bait or lure is doing, and that should translate to more hookups.
Of course, the most important thing in developing a sense of feel is time with the rod in your hand. Christina has been fishing the backyard for years, mostly with the same lures. She knows where the oyster shells are, where the bottom is different, where every little bit of structure is. If she didn’t have a good feel for what her lure was doing, that would be odd.
I know it’s frustrating when you’re trying to understand how this stuff works, and it’s frustrating for me because it’s hard to explain. When I tell a customer that fish will often hit a soft plastic lure while it’s dropping toward the bottom — when the line is relatively slack — they want to know how they’re going to detect that bite. What can I tell them?
Only this: You’re going to miss a bunch of fish before you develop a sense of feel. Things like braided line, sensitive rods, and keeping the line relatively taut will definitely help, but don’t expect to get that magic touch overnight. Like so many things in life, you have to pay your dues. Keep at it. You’ll get it — eventually.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
