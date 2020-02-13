When you buy something that is sold to you as new, you expect a certain level of customer service if and when we need it. You hope you never have to use it, but if you do, the service needs to be everything you expect it to — especially when you’re buying something as costly as an RV. Unfortunately, that great service isn’t always available.
The RV we bought was built and shipped out to the west coast for a few shows before it landed on the lot in Florida. We noticed a few things that we pointed out to our salesperson and said that if we bought the unit we wanted those items replaced. They agreed and we ended up closing the deal back in August. Here we are in February, and some of the same items that were issues then are issues still.
When we did the walk-through, we pointed out the things that we had a problems with. The cover on the passenger seat was damaged. The sink had a hard water stain in it. The awning on the motor over the entry wasn’t working. And last but not least, we needed the rest of the wiring for the satellite receiver to work. Evidently, they skipped a step in their haste to get the RV to the shows on the west coast.
The seat cover was fixed just this past week, the awning motor is being installed today, the sink was replaced, and we are still waiting on the wiring harness for the satellite dish. We have waited the better part of five months to get this approved, authorized, and done, and it is still not completely finished. I feel for the poor guy who drew the short straw and got our RV dropped in his lap. In fairness, he has done a tremendous job.
What we went through with service reps has been nothing short of a nightmare. The first one quit a week after we picked up our RV. She ordered all of the items that were listed at the time of our walk through, left no notes, and then left the company.
A week or two later a new service rep was assigned and had no idea what he was doing. He lasted one day on the job before we got a phone call saying things were delayed due to his departure. However, before he left, he managed to mess up all of the work orders for our RV and made it nearly impossible for anyone to know what was going on.
Next up was the service manager. He simply had no one to hand our work order off to. He did manage to get some things straightened back up and get the ball rolling though.
Now it is the hands of a capable young man who has been doing an outstanding job for us. Almost everything has been completed. After a couple of short trips, we found a few other things that needed some attention. Those were added to our list and have been mostly completed. We’re waiting on a new cabinet door and the wiring harness for the satellite. Once these last two items are taken care of, then we will finally have our new RV complete and whole. I have to say, it has been a bit of a struggle to get to this point.
Through all of this, I never really knew if this was the norm on a new RV. We had some issues with our first RV, which was a smaller unit and didn’t have all the options this one did. So trying to determine what we should be able to live with and how long it has taken to get things fixed has had us at times questioning our decision to buy one that had so many bells and whistles.
But we never came to the conclusion that we made a mistake in our purchase. We love our new RV and look forward to using it often.
I know we have some extended trips to take here in the near future and this will be our second home for a few weeks. Getting everything finished up is very important to us because of the time we plan on spending in it. We should be picking it up early next week with almost everything done. Honestly, I can’t wait. Spending the extended time in our RV is something I’m truly looking forward to. And let’s hope we don’t have any more issues.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
