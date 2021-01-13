My wife and I simply love to get out in the RV. We have taken countless overnight trips on weekends when we go fishing, and others for various reasons throughout the year. This was the first time we had ever used the RV for a multi-day stay so close to home.
We were both going to be off from Christmas Eve through Jan. 4. We had talked many times about finding somewhere to go off to in the RV, but really never cemented any plan going forward. I had been watching the weather on the local news stations and saw just how cold it was going to get on Christmas and the day after.
I mentioned that to Missy, and we decided to head out when the weather swung to some warmer conditions. We decided to see if Camp Mack had any sites available. Going there would allow us to get out on Lake Kissimmee and do a little fishing as well.
Granted, Camp Mack is only an hour drive from our house. But we could take the truck and tow the boat down as well as take the RV and stay in it. I have to hand it to my wife — she is a champ when it comes to towing the boat while I drive the RV. She has gotten quite confident with taking the truck with the boat in tow and following me on some of these trips.
The convenience of having the truck allowed us to go visit some friends that live down close to Camp Mack that we normally do not get to see often. It’s not ideal to have to put gas in the RV, truck and boat on a trip — but hey, it was a short distance, so I did not mind at all.
It was a really nice four days. Just getting out in the RV and hanging out with no time commitments to meet was something that we both needed. Our jobs can be demanding, and getting out in the RV always seems to take some of the cares and responsibilities away, even if it is only for a few days.
And for the first time in a long time, nothing went wrong with the RV. We are making headway on getting all the bugs worked out of this thing, and these short trips give us a chance to check that nothing else needs the attention of the dealership. As it stands, we still have a few things to get worked out. But I’m waiting on a date to get it in and get all of the remaining known issues resolved. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that what we have left to resolve will be the last of it, and 2021 will bring us some time in this coach with no new issues to worry about.
Taking short trips in the RV is way cheaper than staying in a hotel, and it gives us all the creature comforts of home. We get to go and stay in places that suit the things that we like to do (these days, that’s golfing and fishing). Most parks we stay in have a boat launch access and parking for the bass boat. I have gotten real good with using the RV to back the boat in, so we don’t always need to have the truck along.
I know some folks who have an RV, but don’t use it unless they are planning some big vacation. I figure we’re paying for it, so we’re going to use it as often as we can. RVs are like boats: When you let them sit, things have a way of breaking down. You want fewer problems? Run that machine.
At Camp Mack, we ran into some folks staying across the road from us. They, along with three other couples and families, had all traveled just to spend some time together away from their homes. Funny thing was, they were neighbors as well when they were not in the RV. I thought that was pretty cool that they all had RVs and enjoyed getting out together.
If you have an RV you owe it to yourself to use it as much as possible. These are big investments, and I like to use what I invest in. Short trip or long trip — it just does not matter. Getting out and using it is the best way to go, at least for Missy and me.
We are now looking to see what’s coming up and where we can take the RV next. And I’m looking forward to that trip, no matter the distance.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
