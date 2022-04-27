Maybe you’ve seen one swimming by the boat. Maybe you said to your fishing buddies, “Hey, look at that shark!” And then, as it swam away, you realized that it wasn’t a shark. You just had a visit from the man in the brown suit, better known as a cobia.
Cobia are one of our fish species that is hard to target. You will rarely find them in large numbers at any particular spot — instead, they’re scattered all over the place. There are definitely some locations where you’re more likely to find them, but it’s never a sure thing.
That’s why Rule #1 of cobia fishing is to always be prepared: You could get a shot when you least expect it, and that fish will be there and gone with a quickness.
We’ve been getting a lot of cobia reports at the shop. Some people think it’s because the fish are migrating back into the area, but I think most of them have been here all along. This has been a heck of a winter for cobia, with way more reports than we’re used to. It looks like that’s continuing into spring.
Cobia aren’t big fans of fresh water, so now is the time to get after them. When our rainy season starts in a few weeks, they’ll probably leave the Harbor (or at least the upper part).
You can catch cobia both inshore and offshore. They’re equally at home under the U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River or on a reef in 200 feet of water. That’s part of the reason why it’s difficult to fish specifically for them — there are so many places where they could be. In Charlotte Harbor, there are three locations that have a better-than-average chance of holding cobia: Marker 1, Alligator Creek Reef and Cape Haze Reef.
The best way to catch cobia is to fish for something else and just be ready when a cobia shows up. I suggest anchoring, putting over a chum bag and tossing baits or lures to whatever shows up (mackerel, ladyfish, jacks, sharks, etc.). For the cobia, you can put out a bait under a float and drift it out.
Better yet, leave it just a few feet behind the boat and about a foot below the surface. A favorite cobia trick is to hang out directly under your boat, darting out to grab a baitfish seeking shelter, or a hooked fish, or one that’s just been released. A bait fished very close to the boat will often get their attention.
Be sure to set the drag light — when a cobia takes that bait, it’s going to run. You don’t want to lose your tackle over the side, or end up with a broken rod. A dual-drag spinning reel or conventional reel with a clicker is the ticket.
When you’re fishing for grouper or snapper offshore, the method described above works very well. However, even if you don’t chum, you may have a cobia come by to check things out. That’s why you should always be ready with a rigged bait or lure. When one shows up, you usually won’t have too long to get an offering in front of it. Being prepared is often the difference between just seeing a cobia and actually catching it.
Cobia aren’t the pickiest fish in the sea. When they’re hungry, they’ll eat pretty much anything, and they’re not very shy about it. Live or cut fish, live or dead shrimp, soft plastic baits of all descriptions, spoon, bucktail jigs and hard lures have all caught fish.
But when they’re not in a eating mood, they can be the most frustrating fish in the world. If you’ve cast a bait or lure to a cobia a couple times and it won’t hit, try downsizing — they’re often more willing to hit a little bait. Sometimes there’s just nothing you can do except hope a hungrier cobia will show up. That’s why it’s called fishing.
In general, cobia are not light-tackle fish. They’re very strong and very fast. Tarpon-class gear is preferred — about a 6000-size spinning reel spooled with 20- or 30-pound mono or 50- to 80-pound braid, strapped to a stout rod rated for 30- to 50-pound line.
You can use lighter tackle if you feel you must, but be prepared to give chase — even a 30-inch cobia can quickly dump 100 yards of line off your reel, and that’s only about a 15-pounder. Cobia can grow to more than 100 pounds.
These fish are true tackle-busters, even in the boat. If I really wanted to sell a lot of tackle, I would tell you to try to land the fish after the first run. But since I’d rather you stay safe and not get your gear smashed, here’s some better advice: A cobia is going to run at least three and maybe a half-dozen times before it’s time to try to get it in the boat.
The stamina these fish have is incredible. Only when you’re absolutely certain the fish is good and tired should you try to net or gaff it. Even then, be ready for it to go nuts when it hits the deck. Ideally, you would swing a cobia from the water directly into the fishbox.
In the real world, you really need to measure a cobia to be sure it’s legal (at least 33 inches to the center of the tail fork). But trust me on this — a cobia that isn’t worn out is simply not safe to have in the boat.
Of course, sport is only part of the reason cobia are such a desired catch — they’re also delicious. A big one can provide enough snowy white meat to feed the neighborhood, or fill the freezer. Just remember that frozen fish doesn’t last forever.
Here’s a better plan: Keep what you’ll eat fresh over the next couple days and hand the rest out to your fishing friends. That should provide you with plenty of favors to cash in later, keeping you in fresh fish for a while — definitely not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
