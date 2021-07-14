When you ask people to name their favorite animals, snakes rarely get mentioned. But if you start inquiring about what freaks people out, or what phobias they have, guess what? Snakes feature prominently in that discussion.
Apparently it’s normal to fear snakes. Being wary of these potentially dangerous animals was good for the survival of our ancestors, back when there was no such thing as treating a venomous bite. (Also, our ancestors evolved in an environment where a bite was more likely to be lethal — Africa has some very dangerous snake species.)
One of the snakes that is so terrifying that the mere mention of the name can send people into panic attacks is the cottonmouth, also known as the water moccasin. The stories told about these animals are pretty frightening. If they were true then even an avowed snake fan such as myself would have to be concerned. Fortunately, most of it is made up. Let’s go through some of the best-known tall tales about cottonmouths.
They’ll chase ya
The hands-down favorite myth is the aggressive cottonmouth. Everybody knows somebody who swears up and down they were chased by a moccasin. Sometimes it’s just a few feet; sometimes it’s more than a mile (!). But it doesn’t happen.
When a cottonmouth feels threatened, it will do one of two things: Make a run for it, or hold its ground and show off the inside of that infamous white mouth. Usually, it’s the latter. Once a cottomouth takes its standard defensive posture (coiled with the upward-pointing head in the middle, mouth agape), it generally stays that way unless actually touched.
But here’s the kernel of truth: If the snake bolts for cover, it will go toward what it thinks is the safest spot — even if you’re in the way. Brave researchers have discovered that if you stand your ground when a moccasin is headed right for you, it will go past. Some have even slithered right over a booted foot to get to where they felt safe.
At no point did these fleeing serpents offer to bite. They just tried to get away. People who are scared of snakes have been known to have the exact same reaction, so this should be very simple for them to understand.
A nest of snakes
You may have heard the story of the kid who went swimming at summer camp. He jumped off a dock and landed on a nest of dozens of cottonmouths. Bitten hundreds of times, he succumbed to their venom and died in the arms of a camp counselor.
Never happened. Cottonmouths are not social animals and don’t seek each other out, except to mate. They do give live birth, but the female does not protect or care for her young and they disperse within a day or so.
But again, it’s not hard to figure out where this story comes from. Many species of harmless water snake in the genus Nerodia do form large groups at times, especially during the mating season when one female may be accompanied by a whole herd of males, all competing for her “attentions.” Since most people believe every water snake is a cottonmouth, they naturally assumed they were looking at something dangerous.
So here’s an ironclad guaranteed foolproof way to tell a water snake from a cottonmouth. Look at the lips. Water snakes have dark stripes called labial bars. They look almost like stitch marks, as if someone sewed the snake’s mouth shut with dark thread. Cottonmouths never have these markings. Take a pic with your phone and zoom in.
Dropping in on you
Every freshwater angler has heard that cottonmouths commonly bask in trees and will fall into any boat passing below. Reasons are more nebulous. Some think it’s a fear response; others believe it to be entirely malicious. But either way, everybody knows it happens a lot.
Well, never say never, but this is extraordinarily rare — mainly because cottonmouths are lousy climbers and don’t bask in trees. Other snakes do, though. Water snakes do it sometimes, but more commonly rat snakes will stretch out on tree limbs. And again, sometimes a scared snake panics and just goes at a blind run.
Let me in the boat
Not long ago, there was a viral pic going around social media of a cottonmouth trying to get on a kayak. It feeds into a fear of moccasins trying to climb into your boat while you’re out on the water. There’s a bit more truth to this one than most of the rest, but the reason is not to attack the boater.
As with other semi-aquatic snakes, cottonmouths usually avoid open water. It’s dangerous. If you’re away from cover, you might fall victim to a predator such as a large fish or a bird. So if the snake finds itself in such a situation, it looks for safety. And that little island looks a lot safer than where it is now. It’s not after you — it’s just trying to survive.
If it floats, it’s deadly
Again, everybody knows this: A snake that floats at the surface as it swims is dangerous, and one that swims below the water isn’t. It’s sort of true, but not. While cottonmouths do tend to swim this way, both water snakes and cottonmouths can swim high or low, and both can bite and feed with no problems underwater. In other words, it’s not a reliable ID indicator.
They can sting too
This myth is dying away, but a couple generations ago it was common knowledge that cottonmouths could sting with their tails, scorpion-style. I assume this notion came from the way juvenile cottonmouths (and the related copperheads) use their tails to lure prey. When they’re young, the snakes have bright yellow tail tips, which they wiggle like worms to draw in frogs or lizards. But there’s no stinger. Any critter unlucky enough to fall for the ruse is grabbed in the mouth with a quick strike.
You’ll die if it bites you
I’m not trying to test this, but: Researchers have found that most defensive cottonmouth bites are dry (meaning, no venom is injected). And even if venom is injected, most healthy adults will survive a bite even without medical treatment. Heck, some dogs have lived through dozens.
That said, don’t try this at home. If you are bitten, treat it as life-threatening and get medical help immediately.
Like most snakes, the fear of cottonmouths is much worse than the reality. The best thing to do if you see one is to do nothing at all. Don’t panic or overreact. Don’t try to kill it or chase it away. Just leave it alone, and it will return the favor.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
