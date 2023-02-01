Everyone has their own way of locating bass. Some will cast plastic baits until their arms fall when trying to find feeding fish. Others use their electronics, looking for bass schooling or moving around the edges of structure. And some will use fast-moving baits in hopes of stumbling across fish that are actively feeding.
All of these methods work, but which one is right for you? Perhaps a combination of them is just the ticket for catching a lot of bass.
While practicing for an upcoming tournament this past weekend, I was in full-on search mode, trying to locate some feeding bass that may stick around long enough for me to catch them nine days out. I have practiced for a bunch of tournaments over the years. I have not perfected a plan or pattern guaranteed to make this effort 100 percent successful, but I have found some things that work really well.
This past weekend, I wanted to maximize my time on the water. I needed to be able to cover a lot of area, but when I located a bass or two, I knew I’d need to spend a few minutes to really understand the spot I was fishing.
What I did was utilize a jerkbait over eel grass and hydrilla. I chose a little 2.5-inch Rapala Husky Jerk (the smallest size they make) in black and silver — my favorite hard jerkbait. I coupled that with a Gambler Fat Ace senko-style bait in black with a blue tail.
Throwing the jerkbait, I would more often than not get multiple bites in a row within an area. Then I would put the jerkbait down and throw the senko.
Most of the bass I caught on the jerkbait were smaller bass. I had about seven keepers but none of them were over two and a half pounds. The bites I got under these bass were a significant increase in weight. I didn’t catch one under four pounds with the Fat Ace.
In essence, I was using the jerkbait to find the bass, then throwing the Fat Ace in there to catch the bigger bass down under the smaller feeding bass.
There are other baits that can be used for searching out feeding bass. A Rat-L-Trap, chatterbait, or spinnerbait is good; all move quickly and cover a lot of water. The jerkbait just has a great action when water is cooler. For that reason, it’s my favorite search bait by far.
The Husky Jerk allowed me to cover a lot of water very quickly. While using it, I paid very close attention to my electronics. My Humminbird Mega Live would show me bass moving around and being very active. My Humminbird 360 allowed me to target vegetation that may not have been in my direct path of vision with the Mega Live.
Utilizing these two pieces of electronics together allowed me to locate targets under the water that I could cast to. Some old-school guys would say it’s almost cheating. I say it’s making the best use of the tools that are available to me. Pick a side; I’m catching fish.
The combination of electronics, a fast-moving bait, and a slower soft plastic bait really worked to perfection. While the baits caught all the bass, the electronics put me in a position to make the most of my time, and to cover areas that were more likely to have some active bass in a specific area.
I managed to catch close to 30 bass, and that was leaving biting bass behind in hopes of them being there next weekend. I would estimate that my best five fish weighed roughly 14 pounds together.
I even managed to get four big crappie as well — a side benefit of the smaller jerkbait. Had I known I would get that many good ones, I would have taken some home to fillet for dinner. But I released them, and they’ll live to bite another day.
As you can see, combining search techniques really paid off. Does it work every time? Don’t be silly. It’s still fishing. But if feeding bass are in the area, it can prove to be a very effective way to locate bass.
I encourage you to give this multi-pronged technique a try. Find bass that are active, then throw something that barely moves under them. Once you get a feel for this, I think you’ll be impressed with the results.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
