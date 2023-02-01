Bass lure

A hard jerkbait is an excellent choice when you’re trying to locate feeding bass and need to cover lots of water.

 Shutterstock photo

Everyone has their own way of locating bass. Some will cast plastic baits until their arms fall when trying to find feeding fish. Others use their electronics, looking for bass schooling or moving around the edges of structure. And some will use fast-moving baits in hopes of stumbling across fish that are actively feeding.

All of these methods work, but which one is right for you? Perhaps a combination of them is just the ticket for catching a lot of bass.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

