When I joined the Navy in 1982, navigation technology was still in its infancy stage. Celestial navigation was still one of the main methods for positioning our ships.
While at sea, we were required to conduct a day’s work in navigation. That started with waking up well before nautical dawn (when the sun is still 12 degrees below the horizon) to fix our position using stars and planets.
Next, we conducted calculations to observe the sun at local apparent noon (a very precisely timed sighting of the sun that provides the only line of latitude for the day).
Finally, we completed our day’s work by observing evening stars at nautical twilight (when the center of the sun is about 6 to 12 degrees below the horizon).
In contrast to my Navy days, I recognize that most of us don’t give a second thought to look up to the sky as a source for positioning our vessel. But knowing something as basic as finding the constellation Ursa Minor to locate the North Star (Polaris) with no functioning electronics onboard just might save your bacon someday. So let’s take a look and see what it takes to navigate by the stars.
Keep in mind, I’m not going to attempt to teach you celestial navigation. I’m just going to give you an overview of what’s required and a simplified version of how it all comes together to provide you a position on the water, better known as latitude and longitude.
Celestial navigation requires three key inputs to provide a position. The first is identifying the stars and planets within your view based on your current location on earth. The second is determining the angle between the horizon and the star. And the third is knowing precisely what time it is in Greenwich, England, better known as Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) or in years past, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
To start, there are 57 stars in the nautical almanac that can easily be identified and used for locating your position. These 57 stars are commonly referred to as “first magnitude” stars, a term used to indicate how bright a star is. In addition to stars, you can use the sun, moon and a few planets to help pinpoint your position.
Once you have determined which celestial bodies will be in your field of view, you’ll need to find the angle. It might be helpful to think of this mathematical problem as a triangle. Each of its three points provide an input which will get you a precise answer.
The first point on the triangle is the star (or planet), the second is the observer (on his or her ship) and the third point is the line that connects the star’s height (angle) to the horizon.
To measure the angle, you will need a specialized piece of equipment called a sextant. You will use your sextant to measure the angle from each celestial body to the horizon, this process is known as “shooting the star”. While shooting the star you must also simultaneously record the exact time (UTC/GMT) that you conducted the observation. We do this so we know where we were at the time of the observation due to the fact that our boat continues to move through the water.
Additionally, to conduct the mathematical portions of the problem, you will need a current copy of the Nautical Almanac, the correct volume of the Sight Reduction Tables for Marine Navigation commonly referred to as Pub 229, and finally, a chart to plot each line of position you produce, which is called a plotting sheet.
Once you have collected data for each celestial body, it’s time to conduct a plethora of mathematical calculations known to mariners as “reducing the star.” Reducing a celestial body requires the assistance of a reduction guide known by most as a “strip form.” A strip form will assist you through the sight reduction process step by step.
Keep in mind, you will need to conduct a sight reduction for each celestial body you have observed, and therefore you might be conducting three to seven sight reductions to ascertain your position.
Warning to those that have a math phobia: This is not simple math. When I teach this two-week course, I remind students that garbage in equals garbage out (meaning, one tiny mistake at any point in the strip form will cause the error to be amplified as you continue to reduce the celestial body).
At the conclusion of each mathematical problem the strip form will produce a bearing commonly referred to as a line of position or LOP. It will also provide some other data that is beyond the scope of this column. The mariner will then plot the bearing of each LOP on the plotting sheet. Hopefully, if all the math was correct, the lines will form a triangle, the center of which represents the position of your vessel.
Who knew it was so complicated? Granted, celestial navigation is truly an art that is not an easy one to master. But if you get proficient at it, you will be amazed at the accuracy it can provide without an input from an electronic source.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
