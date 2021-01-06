Deer Prairie Creek Preserve along the east bank of the Myakka River in North Port has two distinct types of wetlands. There are those that are “riparian” along the river and creek, and those that are distributed inland among the hydric pine flatwoods.
The original human uses of these ranch lands were for cattle grazing and some agriculture. To prevent tidal intrusion of salt water, dams were constructed along the lower reaches of the creeks. Such a remnant of former ranching is seen in this preserve, and it has unfortunately been left in place.
While the dam results in a picturesque small lake for kayaking, it’s quite damaging to the normal ecology of this tidal stream. Consider the coastal fish that would normally migrate up and down the tidal creek and above into fresh water during their life cycles. One example is the hogchoker (http://bit.ly/3p7TdnH). The ecology of the lake is also quite abnormal, since it is mainly inhabited by exotic fish such as walking catfish and tilapia.
The terrestrial uplands and hydric flatwoods in this preserve are happily in a much more natural condition. The trails meander down beautiful sandy roads starting near the creek surrounded by large live oaks. These oaks are festooned with various epiphytes or “air plants,” which require many more nutrients than air can supply. Epiphytes can amount to a large biomass and compete for limited nutrients with the tree and restrict sunlight reaching the leaves.
Most of the nutrients in these habitats are found in the vegetation, not in the soil. Rainfall running down and through the trunk and leaves of a tree leaches some nutrients, which are captured by the epiphytes before they reach the ground and the tree roots. It is a highly competitive situation in which the epiphytes are in essence pseudo-parasitic, just as are vines.
There are animals that are basically terrestrial, such as butterflies, and others which are highly dependent on wetlands, such as dragonflies (which have aquatic larvae called naiads). Plants are similarly divided. Some are very intolerant of wet feet (obligatory upland species; and others cannot survive outside of wetlands (obligatory wetland species to facultative wetland species).
Pine flatwoods in the preserve seem to be either moderately dry (mesic) or periodically wet (hydric), with the latter containing few saw palmettos (an upland species) but many facultative wetland species (such as water oak, shiny lyonia and sundews) and obligatory wetland species (such as dahoon holly, Carolina aster and sandweed).
The presence of carnivorous plants such as sundews and bladderworts is especially indicative of very low soil nutrients, since these unique plants catch animal prey as a major source of nitrogen not found in the soil. Sundew is so named because the sticky droplets which catch insects shine in the light. Sundews can be quite abundant on the edges of wetlands where grasses and sedges are less common and do not outcompete them.
Deer Prairie Creek Preserve is an exceptionally interesting place to study and marvel at the biodiversity of plants and animals and how they adapt to the variations in availability of water and soil nutrients. The intrinsically low nutrient levels of our sands, made of silica washed down from the Appalachians over eons, have made these habitats a hotbed of competition for resources. It is remarkable how plants and animals have responded in different ways to these evolutionary challenges.
The Mangrove Chapter of the Native Plant Society will host a nature walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Deer Prairie Creek Preserve’s south entrance (10201 S Tamiami Trail, Venice). We will walk a loop of about two miles in small groups. You must wear a mask and sign a waiver. No smoking or dogs, please. No reservations needed. Contact Bill Dunson at wdunson@comcast.net for further information.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
