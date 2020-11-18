A while back, I got a call from my lawnmower man. He told me there was a colony of bees that had started building a hive on my soffit. He said he couldn’t mow the front yard because he thought he might provoke them into hive protection mode. Thankfully these bees were pretty much harmless unless you went out of your way to make them upset.
After doing some reading, I found out that there are more than 300 different species of bees in Florida — and 29 of them are only found here. I guess they like the weather just as much as we do. I also found that there are more than 4,000 different species of bees in the USA and more than 20,000 worldwide. Of all those, only two species in the genus Apis produce the honey we’re so familiar with.
I didn’t want to kill the hive but I did want them gone from my house, so I asked a couple people that I knew online who work with bees. They said they’d come get them, however it would be a while before they could get to here from Hardee County. I waited for about two weeks, hoping that one day I would come home and find the hive gone, but that never happened.
The situation didn’t change until my girlfriend Alexandra went on social media requesting help from her friends. Of course she got a response immediately because she is super cool (and being smoking hot helps too).
The next day, a guy in a late-model Toyota sedan showed up at my house and produced a brand-new bee keeper’s hive from his trunk. Then he causally began to suit up to get ready to relocate the bees. By the time he was ready to begin, he looked like a cross between a ninja and a fencer, and both appeared to be ready for a duel.
Suited up and ready to get to work, he got out his bee smoker and began to look around the overgrown lot next to my house for kindling to get the smoker going. It had been wet and the kindling in my lot was pretty damp, so I offered some wood chips that I had for my smoker. It doesn’t have a thing to do with bees, but it sure makes food taste good.
He got the bee smoker going and I got him a ladder. He began to push smoke up around the hive, and the bees began to leave — but they didn’t go far. The bee keeper was wearing an all-white suit and the bees began to swarm on his arms and back. That didn’t faze him at all.
Then, while the bees were swarming, he asked me if I had a paint brush. I asked if he wanted a brush to paint a picture or paint a house. He said, “House.” I got him a brush, and he then took the top of the hive he’d brought with him, flipped it over and used the brush to sweep the bees off the honeycomb and into the new hive. This process took a good bit of time because he kept saying that he didn’t want to kill a single bee because that could cause them to attack.
After he’d relocated most of the hive, he then carefully removed the comb and placed most of it in the new hive with the bees. Then he gave us a chunk of the comb. I tasted it and said, “This is probably as close as I’ll ever get to feeling like a big ol’ brown bear.” We laughed as he continued carefully removing the rest of the comb. Then he secured the lid and off he went.
Right before he left, he did get stung on the finger. He said it was his fault because when he went to remove his glove, he must have pinched the a bee that he didn’t know was in his glove. I thought we were all going to get stung after that, but the hive was already secured and we were fine.
The next day I wondered if he’d found the queen because the bees that remained at my house looked like they were going back to work. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case. The bee keeper said he was pretty sure he had the queen even though he hadn’t seen her when he was collecting the hive.
As the days went by, we saw fewer and fewer bees where the hive once was. It seems that they are all gone now. However, I have read that it is possible that another colony could form where the previous one had been.
The bee keeper told us that honey lasts a very long time. He’s right: When I thought about it, I couldn’t remember ever discarding any honey ever. I mean, I always use all of it. I find honey can be one a chef’s best secrets. I use it all the time. For example, if a salad dressing the comes out a little too tart, adding just a touch of honey it will soften the acid and bring out some sweetness in the dressing.
It also is an easy way to candy pecans, or any other nut for that matter. Just heat the honey to a simmer and it will start to bubble (that’s the water cooking out of the honey). Once the water has evaporated, add the nuts to the pan and toss them a few times. Then remove them from the pan and spread them out on a cookie sheet to let them dry.
I know most of you aren’t going to collect your honey from the wild, but it’s nice to know that you can. There are feral honey bee colonies all over Florida. On second thought, you’re probably best off just buying it. If you want a treat, get local honey from a bee keeper. Ask if he has any palmetto honey — you won’t regret it.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.