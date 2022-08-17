Honeybee

Shutterstock photo

Honeybees gather nectar from many kinds of flowers, and that has a huge effect on the flavor of the honey. This bee has found blackberry blooms.

 Shutterstock photo

A while back, I got a call from my lawnmower man. He told me there was a colony of bees that had started building a hive on my soffit. He said he couldn’t mow the front yard because he thought he might provoke them into hive protection mode. Thankfully these bees were pretty much harmless unless you went out of your way to make them upset.

After doing some reading, I found out that there are more than 300 different species of bees in Florida — and 29 of them are only found here. I guess they like the weather just as much as we do. I also found that there are more than 4,000 different species of bees in the USA and more than 20,000 worldwide. Of all those, only two species in the genus Apis produce the honey we’re so familiar with.


Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.

