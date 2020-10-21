While traveling recently, I made time to visit some long-time friends. They have holed up in an area of Florida known as the Nature Coast, and it’s as close as we can find to the way God made it.
In Florida, we have to go north to the areas without beaches to re-discover our roots. South Florida has been overrun with way too many people and all their development. Look at maps or Google Earth, and explore our heritage with far fewer people and a lot more nature.
I started my trip between Dunnellon and Inglis. Capt. Ky, a legend (seriously) and his wife Nancy have a place on Lake Russo, which is a reservoir on the Withlacoochee River. It’s a great fishing destination with beautiful sunsets and plenty of wildlife. I enjoyed taking the time to sit on a dock and watch the wind in the trees, and the birds, fish and gators just doing their thing. No hurry, forgetting the worries and stress of this crazy world we have created.
Ky had some early morning errands. When he was done, we took his airboat down the Ozella River to try some fishing. Here, there are many miles of skyline and shoreline with no manmade distractions. We saw a few other boats, but weather prevented us from any serious fishing.
As a lifelong captain, my host was concerned about the short time we fished. I reminded him our adventure was about the experience, not the catching. We’ve both done plenty of it.
We decided to try the Withlacoochee River on our second trip. It was windy, so we worked the protected islands north of the power plant (the only artificial landmark in sight). We played with some redfish and watched as jacks and snook blew up schools of mullet.
As the winds picked up, we went to enjoy a hot lunch at a waterside restaurant and share old memories. The ancient and massive cypress trees on the river have seen lots of change in their lifetimes, as have we.
We stopped to enjoy a roost of about 30 spoonbills. I shot a few photos and treasured the views and a feeling of connection to the natural Old Florida scenery.
I then drove up to Fowler’s Bluff on the Suwannee River to connect with a brother from a different mother. Tommy and I poked around and chilled while the river flowed by. We fixed up a great dinner and watched the sunset down the river from his piece of paradise. I think I might finally be getting the hang of chilling.
My next destination was Steinhatchee, where my high school neighbor settled about 40 years ago. He’s a commercial grouper and snapper fisherman. We have both been involved in fishery management, and we reconnected at a National Marine Fishery management class. It was a great coincidence to discover him sitting across from me as we started the classes.
We talked about boats and fishing. He does some commercial spearfishing but it’s mostly hook and line these days. I found a photo of him and another great friend with golfer Tiger Woods. They taught him about spearfishing when he was building his yacht. Our fishing world is small, and we frequently find connections to each other through friends. That’s why making too many enemies can be a bad plan.
We took time to drive around the few roads in that area so I could see the expanse of the salt marshes. Miles and miles of creeks and islands, a few higher hammocks — Florida the way God created it. It was incredible.
I’m blessed to have friends to help me rediscover myself. I’m trying to stay based here in the Charlotte Harbor area as long as I can, but seeing options helps. I have to consider all my options, since I know I’ll never again see the unbelievable fishing my clients and I have enjoyed around Boca Grande and along our Gulf beaches.
This is still a great place to call home, but I have to admit I liked it better before everyone else found it.
I appreciate all the folks that helped me survive as a fisherman for this lifetime. Thank you all. Remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
