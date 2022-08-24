During the summer, after tarpon season winds down a little bit, Diane and I are usually on our way to a national park. We are usually looking for higher elevation, cooler temps and the sounds of running water in a trout stream to soothe our overheated souls for a few days. But with all the heat waves across the nation and airline cancellation problems, we decided to stick closer to home … for now.
I’ve been down in the Florida Keys many times. But I had never been to Dry Tortugas National Park, one of Juan Ponce de León’s playgrounds. I mentioned it to Diane, the national park research queen, and she went right to work.
Within an hour, I was informed of what we were doing, when we were doing it, and where we were going to stay to be able to get it done. We did have to make a couple of tweaks to the itinerary to accommodate needed factors, but it was a done deal.
Have you ever wanted to visit Dry Tortugas National Park? Then you had better book it now. Yes, they are that busy. Don’t just show up and tell the ticket counter that you’d like to go. It won’t work out well for you … and this is their slowest time of year.
Actually, I don’t think they have a slow time of year. With one ferry and a small corps of seaplanes, the number of travelers is very limited. Eleven of our national parks had from 5 to 12 million visitors last year. The Dry Tortugas had fewer than 80,000. Only about 200 people a day are allowed on the island.
The Dry Tortugas is a small group of seven islands out west of the Marquesas, about 70 miles from Key West. At 42 acres, Garden Key is the second largest island of the group, and it holds the largest masonry structure in the western hemisphere: Fort Jefferson, built using more than 16 million bricks.
These are just some of the facts that you will learn from “Hollywood,” first mate and deckhand extraordinaire on the Yankee Freedom III Tortugas ferry. He’s also the emcee (master of ceremonies) and Fort Jefferson tour guide. He even had to make a dive — in his uniform — to free up one of the props from a stray rope at the dock. He does it all, and he does it with enthusiasm and a smile. All of the crew members were great to deal with, helpful and accommodating.
The ferry is a catamaran-style boat 110 feet long by 30 feet wide, powered by twin Caterpillar 3512s that generate about 1,700 horses apiece. It’s got a state-of-the-art ride control system that automatically dampens wave effects to smooth the ride, and we had an exciting but comfortable ride.
The 70-mile trip will take from 2 hours and 15 minutes to 3 hours, depending on weather … and we had some. Due to several big pop-up storms, we had some 4- to 5-foot seas on both legs of our journey. If you are prone to motion sickness like Diane, take a Dramamine and you’ll be fine. If you do happen to get sick (and I saw no one sick) they have a special deck to visit and abundant barf bags at your disposal!
Unlike most national parks, the Dry Tortugas doesn’t have hundreds of miles of trails to hike, nor does it offer access to a vast backcountry wilderness filled with trout streams. But it is surrounded by beautiful water. Snorkeling is a big draw here. Lots of corals and underwater critters make this a fin-wearing diver’s delight.
Situated in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the park is home to one of the most well-preserved coral reefs in Florida, and visitors can catch a glimpse of them by diving and snorkeling in designated areas. As you make your way in, you’ll find that the waters surrounding the fort are teeming with wildlife. Dozens of species can be found here, including sea turtles, octopus, squid, small sharks, lobsters, and a stunning array of fish.
We had planned on putting on the flippers and taking in the sights, but the weather never let up. Without the sun, the visibility just wouldn’t be the same — plus the wind had the water stirred up a little. By the way, they will supply you with all the gear if you don’t bring your own.
It turned out to be the right move when I decided not to bring a rod. I think that it would be a great place to fly fish, but there are many rules, regulations and restrictions to follow here.
With the time you are allowed on the island, you just can’t get it done. Once you make the dock, you only have about four hours to explore before you must board and head back to Key West. To be able to fish productively at all, you would need to bring a kayak and camping gear with you. But they have very few campsites, and Hollywood told me you have to book up to a year in advance to get in.
The island is beautiful, peaceful and clean. Even on an ugly overcast day, the color of the water was surreal — prettier than it ever gets at Boca Grande, and our water can be gorgeous. The conch shells are amazing, hermit crabs are everywhere, the beach is beautiful.
Just visiting historic Fort Jefferson, with its 16 million bricks and amazing architecture, was worth the trip. By the way, did you know that the fort was used as a prison during the Civil War? One of its prisoners was a doctor. That came in handy, as he helped many sick soldiers and inmates. But he remained a guarded prisoner himself, because he was Dr. Samuel Mudd — a conspirator with John Wilkes Booth and the same doc that set his broken leg. Thanks again, Hollywood.
Oh, and Hollywood says to stay fly!
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.