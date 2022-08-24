Fort Jefferson

Fort Jefferson in Dry Tortugas National Park offers a stark contrast between manmade brick and nature’s beauty.

During the summer, after tarpon season winds down a little bit, Diane and I are usually on our way to a national park. We are usually looking for higher elevation, cooler temps and the sounds of running water in a trout stream to soothe our overheated souls for a few days. But with all the heat waves across the nation and airline cancellation problems, we decided to stick closer to home … for now.

I’ve been down in the Florida Keys many times. But I had never been to Dry Tortugas National Park, one of Juan Ponce de León’s playgrounds. I mentioned it to Diane, the national park research queen, and she went right to work.


