This press release from the Florida DEP showed up in my email on Monday:
In recognition of Florida’s state parks, Governor DeSantis has proclaimed July as Recreation and Parks Month in Florida. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Park Service encourages residents and visitors to spend time outside this month enjoying the recreational opportunities throughout Florida State Parks.
“Florida’s award-winning state parks and other public lands offer many unique opportunities for Floridians and visitors to enjoy spending time outside among some of the nation’s most beautiful natural resources,” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. “Our staff works tirelessly to protect and preserve Florida’s environment. Recreation and Parks Months is a great opportunity to explore Florida’s natural beauty.”
Recreation and Parks Month celebrates public lands and resources while encouraging communities to come together to enjoy time outside. From the rustic pine forests and rivers of North Florida, to refreshing natural springs and white-sand beaches, all the way down to the tropical paradise of the Florida Keys, the state’s naturally diverse landscape is an outdoor playground for all ages. The Florida Park Service is committed to providing visitors with experiences they will remember.
With students out of school and families planning getaways, July is the perfect time to celebrate the environment by enjoying the state’s beautiful green spaces and blue waterways. Florida’s 175 state parks and trails provide opportunities to ride bicycles or horses, paddle kayaks or canoes, enjoy birds and butterflies, set up camp and more.
One of the largest state parks is right in our backyard: Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park in enormous, encompassing more than 70 square miles of land that borders on the Harbor itself. Park lands stretch from State Road 776 near Charlotte Sports Park southward to a major portion of the Cape Haze peninsula, and down the east side of the Harbor from Ponce de Leon Park to the Caloosahatchee River (with a couple chunks taken out for Pirate Harbor and Burnt Store Marina).
Now, the tricky bit with this park is that there are relatively few places you can actually enjoy it. A huge portion of it is basically mangrove swamp — a habitat that is not very hospitable to our species. Mostly, it’s the type of park that you’re glad we have because it preserves wildlife habitat, and not so much the type you visit.
However, there are some places you can go and enjoy. My favorite is the North Cape Flats Trail, which you can access at 3915 NW 44th Place in Cape Coral. The trail runs through a flatwood of pine and saw palmetto. There’s wildlife to be seen here, mostly birds. But the reason I like it so much is that it provides access to the shore of the Harbor.
If you like wade fishing and you’re without a boat, this is perhaps the best place for you on all of Charlotte Harbor. There are literally thousands of acres you can walk and explore between the shore and the sandbar that marks the edge of deeper water. You can go north all the way to Burnt Store Marina and south to the mouth of Matlacha Pass. Nowhere else in this area can an angler on foot range so far and wide.
Southwest Florida also has other state parks: Myakka River, Oscar Scherer, Stump Pass Beach, Don Pedro Island, Gasparilla Island, Cayo Costa, Estero Bay Preserve, Koreshan, Mound Key, Lovers Key. They’re all beautiful places to visit, and each has its own charm.
For me, Charlotte Harbor Preserve will always top the list. If you want to know which of our area state parks is your favorite, you’ll just have to visit them all and find out.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.