Every now and then, every angler needs a day of fishing without launching a kayak or walking along a beach. Maybe it’s the summer doldrums or a touch of lazy that points us towards a pier, but just because we end up there doesn’t mean we can’t have stellar fishing.
Unlike shore fishing, piers give anglers access to deeper water and a cooling breeze, and many create distance from the bugs along the shore. Unlike kayak fishing, piers don’t blow around when the wind picks up. An afternoon sea breeze and a few clouds will cool things off on a pier. There are times during the winter when the sheepshead enthusiasts get thick on piers. Luckily, during summer and this time of social distancing, these fish aren’t around and neither are the crowds.
Pier fishing can involve several types of angling, from the guy with a big cart, chair, umbrella, cooler of beer and five rods to an angler with one rod, a jig and a pair of pliers walking along the rail. It can involve sitting for hours and soaking bait on the bottom or provide some exercise as you walk along a pier casting to likely spots. Both approaches have their advocates, and both can be productive. It really depends on the species you’re targeting.
No matter your preference, pier fishing generally requires more substantial tackle. Consider the need to keep the fish away from the pilings, and the distance they must be hoisted to the deck of the pier. Some folks use a pier net to lift fish up to the deck. This is a great tool for larger fish that needs to be unhooked and released. Others, like us, use heavier line and hand-line our catch up.
We find 20-pound braid will lift most fish we catch. For the bigger ones, we either walk them to the end of the pier or borrow a net. There are some piers where a net is needed more because they’re too long to walk a fish to the shore. The Sunshine Skyway Piers are a local example, as are sections of the old bridges used as fishing piers in the Keys.
Heavier leader is also recommended to help prevent cutoffs on pilings, oysters, and other obstructions around a pier. Forty- to 60-pound fluorocarbon is our choice, since its low visibility compensates for the larger diameter required. We also increase the length of the leader to protect our line when a fish wraps around a piling.
Time your pier fishing to coincide with moving tidal flows. Most folks understand that moving water brings food to fish that lie in ambush for a meal. Bridges and piers, with their shadow lines and jungle of pilings below, are ideal ambush spots. Some species hang in the slack current and eddies downstream of the pier. Others, like snook, prefer to be on the upstream side.
The moving water around low tides is usually more productive than high tide flows on a pier. During a high tide, gamefish move from the channels and deeper water to find baitfish on the surrounding flats. As the tide drops, both bait and gamefish move towards the channel and become more accessible from the pier.
We are blessed to have many piers in the area, but one of our favorite piers in Punta Gorda is the Laishley Park Pier, just east of northbound U.S. 41. Unlike many repurposed bridges, this pier was built especially for anglers and has a low-to-the-water deck, so lighter tackle works here. It’s lighted and has a cleaning station with water for your catch.
About 50 yards east of the pier, a rubble pile left over from the old U.S. 41 bridge usually holds snapper, flounder, trout, pompano and others. On an incoming tide, we drift a popping cork rig with an artificial shrimp or jig over the rubble to produce strikes. Of course, a live shrimp or pinfish will produce too.
So, the next time you’re feeling lazy and don’t want to rig, launch, paddle and clean up a kayak or don’t want to wade or shore fish either, and the beach is just too crowded and the sand too hot, try a local pier. You can even fish in street clothes. Really, it’s plumb civilized, with no need to get wet or work too hard. And you might even catch some quality fish.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
