It’s a wonderful time to be on Southwest Florida’s waterways in a kayak, boat or anything else that floats. Personally, it helps take my mind off those huge piles of sargassum moving at freight train speed toward Florida, or the invasive Asian swamp eels I’ve been reading about. Red tide and Burmese pythons? That’s so last month.
But I digress.
The decision we must all make when on the water is whether or not to wave at one another. The act of waving your hand is a friendly gesture, something most toddlers do naturally. See a dog — wave. Amazon delivery guy? Wave. You get the idea.
Somewhere along our walk toward adulthood, we stopped doing that. Around age 12 or 13, for me. A wave became “uncool,” like jeans just a half-inch too short. All of a sudden, a lot of things are in vogue or not, as decided by someone else in our peer group (someone who is probably terribly uncool today).
Nowadays, as we cruise along Lemon Bay, an exchange of waves between water lovers is pretty common and makes everyone feel good about sharing a beautiful day outside. My wife is an enthusiastic waver. She will wave to anyone or anything she sees.
Mullet fishermen, kids on rented Jet Skis, dolphins — it doesn’t matter to her. People she would gladly run over in a Publix parking lot are treated like old friends through her enthusiastic waving. She is transformed into Miss Congeniality on our boat. And her wave is always noticed, and usually returned, by the somewhat bemused folks on the other vessel.
The perfect exchange of waves between two passing boaters is no sure thing, especially among guys. Our first inclination is to stare and wait for the other guy to wave. “Once he waves, I might wave, but not a second before.” Our caveman ancestors didn’t wave to each other — they just killed stuff and ate it. Of course, this was a few years before slot limits and the FWC.
Speaking of the FWC, they get a lot of nervous waves from people, even the few who haven’t broken some rule. Sheriff’s deputies on marine patrol collect a lot of waves, too. I’ve been told that if all occupants in a vessel don’t wave at them with gusto, law enforcement is compelled to board your boat and do a safety inspection. So when you see them on the water, wave like you mean it.
Girls in bikinis are famous for both waving and getting waved at. The return wave rate is very close to 100 percent. Even the saltiest dog will stand up a bit straighter and suck in that middle-age paunch as cute girls go by.
There are, of course, boaters who never wave. Typical of that group are serious fishermen on equally serious boats, with rocket launchers filled with lethal fish weapons and that thousand-yard stare of invincibility. These are guys who buy sunglasses with real glass lenses and not that scratchy polycarbonate stuff I wear.
Same with big center consoles sporting too many outboard engines to count. They’re above me and they want to make sure I know it. Hey, I’m well aware I can’t afford your boat, or even your fuel bill. You don’t have to be a snob about it.
Sailboats putt-putting along the ICW are not the best at waving. They have a hangdog look that comes from being under power like the rest of us infidels and not actually sailing. A friend of mine says that his taxes pay for the drawbridges going up and down for sailboats, and that we all should get an occasional free ride in return. If you see this initiative on the ballot in November, you can thank him.
Kayakers aren’t the best at returning a wave, either. No matter If I go fast or slow, it’s always the same voodoo death-curse glare I get back. Very spooky.
Some of the most enthusiastic wavers are on pontoons, usually full of snowbirds making up lies about how smart their grandkids are. My wife will shake her hand so violently that even the most crotchety geezer has to sigh and return a wave just to get her to stop.
A wave that should always be heeded is the “Sandbar ahead, you dummy!” wave. It’s sometimes accompanied by a verbal “Brace for impact!” and is not at all uncommon along the west coast of Florida. While they wait for the next tide, passersby often do what is known as the “shrug of sympathy,” which is not technically a wave.
Neither is the “Hey, your swim ladder’s down!” point, which is a column for another time. Or the “thumbs up” salute to a Jet Skier as he heads out into the Gulf for probable death or dismemberment.
My personal wave is sometimes one of relief, especially when an oncoming boater gives up on colliding with me. At Stump Pass, for example, there are always four watercraft bearing down on you in a real-world Whack-a-Mole contest. As I calculate two evasive maneuvers ahead, it is a challenge to keep from screaming like a 6-year-old girl who’s just discovered her older brother ripped the head off her Barbie.
Yessir, it can get pretty frustrating with the number of vessels on our waterways. And I’m often tempted to stare, yell or make an obscene gesture to what I feel to be a really stupid maneuver from a boater. In fact, the last thing I will do is acknowledge some buffoon who I’ve judged to have committed some unpardonable sin.
But then my wife starts waving that goofy wave of hers. Bless her heart.
