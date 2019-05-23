I’ve slowed down my charters because I can’t go like I used to, but I just did a full week of all-day trips. It was hard on this old man. I did recruit some help for four of those days, and it was a blessing. I’m writing about fishing this week because it’s totally different than anything I’ve ever experienced. The differences in weather are understandable — but the lack of fish and dramatic day-to-day differences are startling.
Monday
We found a mess of Spanish mackerel first thing, and thankfully they made our day. The Hill area of Boca Grande Pass was alive with mackerel, and we enjoyed steady action. Schools of hungry macks were eating glass minnows everywhere you looked. It got too easy, so we moved picking at a mix of fish on the deeper grass patches. These patches normally produce a variety of species and keep anglers busy. These days it’s a bite or two, maybe a brief rally of activity, then shut down. We then tried a variety of spots that have produced consistently for me for decades. Some had nothing; at others we got a few quick bites then nothing. My best guess is the fish available bite, then it’s you go looking for more someplace else. Consistency is absent.
Tuesday
We started out on the Hill, but it was empty. No bait, no mackerel — nothing there. Fish everywhere one day and a desert the next morning. My best guess is the southwest winds blew fish offshore and north. So we tried some other stuff. We struggled but did get lucky and landed two larger redfish — a wow for sure! We also caught a few trout and smaller snook. Overall it wasn’t bad, but it was disappointing to me.
Wednesday
The front was on top of us and we fished open water to enjoy a great day. We caught jacks, trout, sharks, ladyfish, mackerel and the clients had fun. There were scattered Spanish but no concentrations or schools of activity. By the way, be aware some smaller king mackerel are mixed in, so please be careful you don’t keep a king under 24 inches. Easy way is check out the lateral lines! A king has has a noticeable dip in the lateral line right around the anal fin. Don’t trust the spots.
Thursday
The winds were stronger and north. It was a struggle all day. We tried every place I could think of and found tons of dead algae and barren waters. Plenty of baitfish and we chummed a lot, but very few gamefish were eating. Strong northeast winds and a high steady barometer always create tough conditions. The blue skies were beautiful and the winds kept us cooler, but the fish were shut down.
Friday
The morning started off breezy — which kept us cooler, but the Harbor was rough again. No open water fishing. We tried, it was stirred up and murky, so slow action. Besides, it wasn’t comfortable with the chop and tides incoming with winds outgoing. We picked at some trout and mixed bag of fun fish early. Then the winds backed off, so we went back to open waters to find hungry jacks, mackerel, ladyfish and a few sharks. A school of two-pound jacks came by, and my frozen chum block kept them with us for triple-header action. We tried the deeper grass patches on our way to Boca and hooked a 4-foot shark — the climax to a great morning of fishing. The slower moments were welcome times allowing guests to talk and refresh themselves. Everyone was happy and we came in before it got too hot.
Bottom line
I’m fishing for whatever is biting, or else I’m struggling. I am seeing enough fish to remain somewhat optimistic, but we are way down on numbers of most species. Snook seem to be slightly better off than predicted. They ran from the red tide and survived better than trout and others. Baitfish and mackerel are migratory and have been OK so far. Sharks are a lifesaver.
Respect the fish
With a lot fewer fish available, we all need to understand the difference between a release fish and a discard. Dead fish don’t grow or reproduce. Use hook removers so you don’t need to touch the fish. If you want a photo, handle fish briefly with wet hands and hold horizontally. If a fish is deep-hooked, cut the line as close as you can; the hook will rust soon. If dolphin are eating what you release, stop feeding them! If you feed them, they will not leave. This is a bigger problem with fewer fish around.
One very bright note: I did observe more mullet around last week. It’s been a while since I’ve seen steady mullet jumping. Many of us find other fish in these areas. The mullet are putting on some fat and good eating. With so many closures, enjoy what we have; mullet and mackerel are great food if iced properly. Always eat them as fresh as possible.
Another positive — tarpon are in good shape, except for the harassment by unsportsmanlike carpetbaggers. Beach and traditional guides are doing fine when allowed to fish passively. As always, I remain hopeful we’ll see more bright spots soon. Until then, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
