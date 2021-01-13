Sometimes I get funny looks when I’m at the range because of my range bag. It’s partly my fault. I’m of the “better to have and not need than to need and not have” mindset. I have everything (actually, two of everything) in my range bag. I’m also the guy that people end up coming to when they need something. So what should you have in your range bag?
I have several models of handguns, rifles and shotguns. I also go to several different ranges for various types of shooting: Teaching, competition, or just having fun. What you shoot, where you shoot and how you shoot ought to determine what you want in your bag (or bags, if you really want to be prepared).
We’ll start with the simple things that round out a range bag. Up first is, of course, hearing protection and eye protection. Yep, I leave it in my range bag. That way it’s always with me at the range. I have made it to the range without ammo. I have even managed to forget my gun. But I have never forgotten my hearing and eye protection.
I like to have some type of pad. A towel works. A pistol pad is better. These usually fold and are made of canvas or vinyl on one side, with a softer material like fleece or flannel inside. Some range bags come with one. But they are nice if your bench is covered in morning dew, or you just to protect your firearms on the bench.
If all you do is take one firearm to the range, shoot a couple of rounds through it and call it a day, that’s pretty much all you need. But we can do better.
Don’t forget speedloaders. I’ve got a half-dozen for different calibers and styles of handguns. So I like to have a place in my range bag for all of them. No sense in chewing up your thumbs for a day at the range. And speaking of body parts getting chewed up, a first aid kit is something to consider. Even a simple one.
And then comes the tools. You may want to carry a few tools with you. Inventory your firearms and see how many allen head, Torx head, flathead and phillips head screws your firearms have and stock accordingly. And don’t forget the staple gun and extra staples. And duct tape. No bag is complete without at least one roll of duct tape.
Believe it or not, a good ol’ butter knife is a great tool to have in your range bag. They come in handy. But I’ve probably got too much range in my tool bag. Yes, you read that right. You’ll probably find a small hammer in my range bag, along with various punches, pliers and extra screws.
Most of this stuff found its way into my range bag because I work as a gunsmith, and I frequently take firearms to the range to test fire knowing that I may need to do an on-the-spot adjustment or repair. Your needs may vary.
Something that nobody considers is extra batteries. If you have red dots, illuminated scopes, flashlights, lasers or electronic hearing protection, then you have batteries. It will also make for a crappy day at the range or having to call it quits early if those batteries run out. So I carry extra batteries in my range bag.
Cleaning supplies? Yep, I carry those too. I know what you’re thinking: Do I clean my firearm at the range? No, I don’t — but sometimes those things come in handy. At the very least I will have a rag and some spray oil. But cleaning rods do come in handy if you need to un-obstruct a barrel or hammer a spent round out of a chamber.
Yes, most of the things I carry are on the extreme end. Yes, most things that I have put in my range bag haven’t seen the light of day since. You don’t need most of the crap I have in my range bag. Honestly, most of my stuff is in there for other people’s firearms. Mine are properly maintained.
However, when I’m training other people or at a busy range, I don’t know how well maintained other shooters’ firearms are. I don’t want my day cut short because of something silly, and I don’t want anyone else’s either. The range is one of the last bastions of society where people still help people they don’t know, and I’d like to keep it that way. So if you need it — come ask me. I probably have it.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
