People who move to Florida from northerly latitudes often say they miss the seasons. I don’t know what the heck they’re talking about. While we may not have white Christmases or blazing fall color, there is no shortage of seasonal change here in the Sunshine State — especially if you’re a fisherman. We’ll start on New Year’s Day.
Baby, it’s cold outside
As you might expect, January is a bit chilly. The average high is about 75; the average low around 50. Cold fronts can drive nighttime temps into the 30s. Water temperature is somewhat more stable.
The Gulf is generally in the mid-60s, but the shallows of the Harbor can fluctuate dramatically depending on recent weather. When fronts drive air temps into the freezing range, and water on the flats can get down to the upper 40s. That’s lethal for snook, so they’re uncommon on the flats in winter. Instead, they seek warmer refuge in the Gulf on nearshore reefs, or in the rivers and canals.
January is also dry. Little rain means the rivers flow weakly and the Harbor becomes saltier. With near-seawater conditions as far upriver as the I-75 bridges and El Jobean, saltwater gamefish are more willing to travel deep into the rivers and up the canals. Redfish, trout and sheepshead all move upriver. The cooler it is, the sooner that migration happens. If we have a warm winter, they might stay closer to the Gulf and skip the upper Harbor.
During winter, we typically see a cold front come through every 10 to 14 days. Some are mild, dropping the temperature a few degrees; others are much stronger. The dropping barometer ahead of the front often puts fish in a feeding mood and can provide great action.
Once the front passes and the clouds clear, we get the days the tourism officials pray for — bluebird skies, high pressure and low humidity. These days are great for many outdoor activities, but fishing is generally not among them. Expect a poor bite for a day or three after a front.
For inshore anglers, the main targets are trout and sheepshead, which seem more willing to bite when there’s a nip in the air. Black drum are gathering in the canals and may be heard thumping at night, but they’re not very hungry yet. Flounder don’t mind the cold either. Winter redfish are usually small, since the larger subadults move offshore in the fall. Pompano may also be biting, but they’re either here or they’re not. If you want to give them a shot, ask at the tackle shop if anyone’s been buying pompano jigs.
With baitfish hard to come by, shrimp are the standard bait for almost everything. Winter is a time of extra low tides, so this is a good time to scout for new fishing spots — and also a good time to double-check the tide chart so you don’t run aground.
Offshore, you’ll find few pelagic fish, but the bottom fishing is good. Gag and red grouper make a general move inshore during winter, putting them more in reach of anglers who don’t want to drop a bundle on a big fuel bill. Unfortunately, gag season ends Dec. 31. This is also the time to catch and release bigger amberjacks, as they also move closer to shore.
Snapper action is usually pretty good but may be eclipsed by porgies and, on the nearshore reefs, sheepshead. Sheepies stage up on the reefs before moving inshore. If the winter’s warm, the reefs may be the place to get ‘em. Winter winds often conspire to keep anglers off the Gulf, especially those in smaller vessels.
Spring fever
In most years, things don’t change a whole lot until the middle of March. That’s usually when we see the last gasps of winter (call it the thaw, if you like). If you’re a sheepshead specialist, that’s reason to weep. For everyone else, things get much better.
Whitebait, which have been tiny or nonexistent over winter, begin to show up in nettable sizes. The rat reds have been eating all winter and are starting to get bigger. Unless it gets really hot, the trout bite normally stays good through spring (although the big ones might be harder to find).
The snookcicles shake off their icy crust and begin to show up on the flats again. The pompano bite is often more consistent (but not always — I’d still ask at the bait shop). Keeper-size mangrove snapper are more plentiful around the piers, bridges and deep holes along mangrove shorelines.
A handful of resident tarpon make a showing in the river mouths, where an even smaller handful of specialists begin catching them around the bridges. As the Gulf water temps climb into the low 70s, cobia start to show up off the beaches and around the Harbor’s artificial reefs.
In the Gulf, the grouper will stay inshore for a while longer, until the water gets really warm. The snapper bite is getting better, making for an even more compelling argument to get out there. Permit also begin appearing on the wrecks.
Pods of threadfin herring, scaled sardines and anchovies will begin appearing from the south, migrating northward along the beaches. Hot after them will be Spanish mackerel and bonito, with kingfish lagging a couple weeks behind.
Once the threat of cold fronts is firmly over, migratory tarpon will show up en masse. Sometimes they come in little groups over a few weeks; sometimes they all seem to show up overnight. Resident fish will already be in the lower Harbor and Pine Island Sound to greet them as they arrive. Hammerheads and big bull sharks arrive, following the tarpon. The jumbo females often come in heavily gravid, ready to drop a litter of pups to grow up in the estuary.
The long hot summer
Spring is a short season in Florida’s subtropical climate. In early May, our seemingly endless summer begins. Warm water holds less oxygen, and the flats heat up quickly. When fish are driven off the flat itself, they’ll often hang out in deeper water just on the edges. Look for channels, troughs, creek mouths and other such features — they can be hotspots for redfish, snook and cobia.
Trout are slowing down as the water warms past their ideal comfort level. Tarpon season is in full force, with the passes full of rolling fish getting ready to head offshore for their spawning chores. Snook are also thinking about breeding and are slowly migrating toward the beaches. A few will have already made it to the surf. The rainy season is just around the corner. For right now, enjoy the clearest water of the year since the winds have finally settled down.
In the nearshore Gulf, the Spanish and king mackerel are already disappearing northward. But unless it gets really warm really fast, there should still be some good pods of fish out there. Reef fishing is solid, with fewer red and gag grouper biting but snapper fishing reaching a fever pitch. Big amberjack have moved back out to deep water, but the fun-size fish of 15 to 20 pounds are usually plentiful.
The sky is crying
June normally kicks off the rainy season. In recent years, the rains have not been as regular as they once were, often starting early or late. As the runoff begins to flow down the rivers, the Harbor’s waters take on a strong brown tint. The water’s not dirty — just stained with the tannins from the swamps upriver. Within a few weeks, the visibility in the Harbor goes from great to lousy. The outflow of nutrients sometimes kicks off an algae bloom.
Snook are tropical by nature and love warm water, but they’re busy spawning so they may be less interested in eating. Redfish have slowed down in the upper Harbor but are still biting well in Lemon Bay, Gasparilla Sound and other areas closer to the Gulf. The trout action has fallen off a cliff. There’s a good cobia and shark bite from the river mouths to the offshore reefs.
Tarpon are mostly concentrated in the passes and hungry, though a few have started to move north toward Tampa Bay and points north. The Spanish mackerel are getting fewer along the beaches, but if you go a bit farther offshore there are still kingfish around. The grouper bite is slow unless you want to go deep (150 feet or so), but snapper are still going great guns. Small mahi will probably show up around weedlines in the open Gulf.
As the heat wears on into July and August, the king mackerel evaporate. Water temperatures peak in the upper 80s in the Gulf and can reach the mid-90s on the upper Harbor’s flats. As river water continues to pour into the estuary, most fish migrate to the lower Harbor, leaving the river mouths mostly devoid of angling targets. Tarpon to the rescue: Having completed their spawn, the giant masses begin to spread out along the beaches and throughout the Harbor.
A little less sweaty
Not much changes until the first cold fronts of fall. Both fish and fishermen are eager for any hint of autumn by now. The rainy season is about at the end by September. Early-season fronts energize the fishing action across the board.
Tarpon feed heavily on ladyfish and glass minnows in preparation for their journey to the Keys and the Caribbean. Snook also are hungry, driven to put on fat for whatever winter may bring. Big bull redfish — the 15- to 30-pounders — show up in the nearshore Gulf and sometimes in the Harbor. Trout resume feeding in deeper inshore holes, though most will be small this time of year. The big sharks are long gone, but their offspring are plentiful and eager to take a bait. The cobia have mostly moved out.
Action in the Gulf is at its low point. The grouper bite is still modest, the snapper bite has slowed, and the pelagics are mostly absent. But that doesn’t last long. As the water begins to cool in October, Spanish macks and kingfish return from the northern Gulf, along with huge numbers of baitfish.
The massive amount of food draws gag grouper inshore, followed shortly by red grouper. Amberjack also move nearer to shore. As stone crab season gets under way, so does tripletail season (these fish are caught mainly around the crab pots).
October and November may have cooler temperatures, but the inshore bite is red-hot. Big redfish are everywhere on the flats, feeding voraciously as they prepare to begin their adult lives offshore. Snook are eating anything they can find in their annual pre-winter panic.
If the weather stays warm, the trout will stay off their feed, but if we get cool early, the trout action can be fantastic this time of year. Pompano begin appearing again after being AWOL all summer. Pods of tarpon are leaving, but until the first real chill hits, there will be fish in the upper Harbor feeding. Shark action is slowing, but there will be small ones in the Harbor all winter. The flounder bite is starting to get more consistent.
As the holidays approach, we fall back into our winter pattern: Great trout fishing, redfish biting well but getting smaller, tarpon gone, mackerel gone, gag grouper thick and hungry, and everyone hoping Santa will bring a good pompano run. Of course, every year is different, but that’s more or less how you can expect it to go. See — I told you we have seasons.
