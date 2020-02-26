I recently attended a birding field trip to the Merritt Island area expertly organized by Abbie Banks and guided by Deb Johnson. The so-called Space Coast is a remarkable mixture of NASA facilities, wildlife refuges and sewage treatment wetlands that attract many types of wildlife.
Our area of Southwest Florida could learn from the environmental stewardship illustrated by the protection of large areas of the Merritt Island barrier ecosystem in a refuge and a national seashore, and the use of wetlands to provide additional treatment of secondary sewage which still contains large amounts of harmful nutrients. These “working wetlands” also provide considerable habitat for wildlife.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.