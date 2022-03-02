Charlotte Harbor has been my friend for more than 40 years, and I am quite fond of this special lady. Of course, the first thing that everyone notices about her is that her measurements are stunning. With more than 200 square miles of surface area, she is the second largest estuary in Florida (behind Tampa Bay), and one of the largest in the country.
There are more than 250 species of fish living in her waters, which are also home to dolphins, manatees, otters, turtles, crabs and hundreds of other aquatic critters. She is home to a bunch of birds too. Some live here year-round, such as brown pelicans, egrets, herons, ospreys and the resident cormorants. Others spend only the winter here, such as white pelicans, loons, bluebills and the migratory population of cormorants.
Charlotte Harbor is a beautiful lady, but she’s also moody and is always changing her look. She changes hourly as her tides ebb and flood. She changes daily with the weather, often appearing calm and welcoming but sometimes becoming agitated, rough and just unfriendly.
She changes with the seasons too. The most obvious of her seasonal changes comes during the summer rainy season, when dark flow from the rain-swollen rivers causes her waters to take on a brownish appearance which lasts nearly half a year. Then the brown tint then fades away in the fall as the rainy season ends and the rivers subside.
Some prejudiced people look at Charlotte Harbor’s brownish color and think poorly of her for it, but the reality is that the brown tint is her natural color and that brown water actually supports the rich and diverse life in the Harbor.
I have a confession to make: I find it offensive when I hear anyone speak poorly of Charlotte Harbor’s water color, as when the term “tea water” is sneered in a derisive way. It is true that her water doesn’t look green or blue, but that’s not her nature. It never has been and never will be.
Charlotte Harbor also occasionally undergoes calamitous jolts from events that we classify as natural disasters. The best example of this that’s occurred in most our lifetimes was Hurricane Charley’s visit in August of 2004. Charley’s furious 150-mph eyewall winds carved a new outlet from Charlotte Harbor to the Gulf right through Upper Captiva Island, then proceeded to mow down the old-growth mangroves along both sides of upper Charlotte Harbor much like an overgrown weed-whacker edging the sides of a driveway.
Charlotte Harbor looked a wreck that summer after the storm. Hardly a green leaf could be seen for miles along her eastern and western sides, and about all that remained of those mighty mangrove forests was a bunch of skyward-jutting sticks. Many of those fractured trees ended up dying.
After Charley’s passage I was often asked if I thought that Charlotte Harbor would ever be able to recover. Of course there was only one answer: Since she had always recovered before, she’d probably do it again. But wait, I was told, there’s never been a storm like Charley here before. However the reality is that Charley-type storms (and probably some far worse) have defiled Charlotte Harbor many times during the thousands of years of her existence.
Charlotte Harbor has tremendous resiliency, and this can easily be seen today by looking at the progress she’s made in healing her Charley wounds. Not only has “Charley Pass” through Upper Captiva Island filled back in, the mangrove shorelines are now mostly all greened up again. Those mangroves aren’t anywhere as thick, lush and tall as they were prior to Charley, but they are on the way. In another 50 years or so, they may look much like they did in July of 2014.
Yes, Charlotte Harbor is one tough lady. She’s survived through the millennia, and so far she’s mostly kept her looks. But now she is facing a threat that she may not be able to handle on her own. Much like a hidden cancer, if it’s detected and treated early she will be able to recover from it. But if it’s allowed to grow unfettered, her health will start to fail and she could even die.
This hidden menace that threatens Charlotte Harbor is vaguely described as “water quality issues.” That’s a sugar-coated way of saying that we humans are putting stuff in the water that shouldn’t be there, and it’s starting to mess things up. The early signs of this threat can be detected in the Harbor now, primarily in the decrease in seagrasses and the increase in algae.
The treatment for Charlotte Harbor’s human-caused water woes is simple to understand but will be very, very difficult to accomplish: We need to clean up what we’re currently allowing to get into her water.
Many of the programs that are needed in the communities immediately surrounding Charlotte Harbor to clean up her water are underway. Things like septic-to-sewer conversions and programs to minimize fertilizer runoff are crucial and are slowly gaining momentum. The reason that governments in our immediate area have gone to the trouble and expense to create these programs is that the need for them is apparent to the people (voters) who live right around the Harbor.
But there’s a more difficult issue. Much of the damaging stuff that flows into Charlotte Harbor’s water originates far enough upstream that the people, businesses and governments “up there” are so far removed from their effects that in many cases it’s simply a case of “out of sight, out of mind” as whatever they put into the water is simply carried away downstream.
Our biggest challenge will be to clean up what’s happening with these upstream neighbors, many of whom are in rural, low-income communities where there is little money to spend. I hope we can succeed, because I want my special friend to stay healthy and beautiful.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.