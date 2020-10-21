One of the things a new kayak paddler has to get used to is the missing keel. Most boats, SUPs and canoes have some sort of keel or skeg that keeps them tracking straight. But most kayak molds don’t include this structural detail. The good news is that you don’t have to simply accept this oversight.
There are all sorts of keels designed for everything from canoes to sailboats. Sailboat keels work with ballast to keep things upright and moving in a straight line, maximizing stability and speed but sacrificing the ability to operate in shallow water. Other types are a compromise between various functionalities.
Without keels, boats like kayaks tend to go sideways as easily as forward. When we first got our kayaks from Ocean Kayak, we had to deal with this issue. Though the model we bought was called the “Drifter,” we concluded it should have been named the “Spinner.”
While a draft of 4 inches when loaded was greatly appreciated as we poked around oyster bars, the kayak yawed away from our intended course without constant paddling and adjustments. The back of the kayak also wagged as we paddled, making it impossible to track straight.
In the time it took to secure the paddle, pick up the rod and make a cast, we would be turning away from our target. By the time we finished a retrieve, the kayak had often turned 180 degrees — awkward at best. Of course, as any kayak angler knows, this whole issue gets completely out of control when fishing into the wind.
The solution for many folks would be a rudder kit that would help keep the kayak on course. These handy but expensive add-ons can be adjusted for various wind directions to equalize the paddle strokes.
The downside is not just the cost but also the gear needed to control the rudder and lock it in place. A fishing kayak is already crowded with gear and tackle. One more thing to deal with or work around was not what we needed. We didn’t need a rudder to turn the kayak. We just needed something to keep it tracking straight.
So we came up with a gravity-operated skeg installed where a rudder would go. We made the metal parts out of aluminum bar stock from Home Depot. The blade was cut from a cutting board available at Walmart. The blade and metal were held together with stainless steel stove bolts and attached to the kayak with a 3/8-inch bolt as a rudder pin. A loose bolt torque allows the blade to swing upward if it hits an obstacle.
This contraption is held straight by bungee cords that keep it pointing ahead except when we need to turn. Then they stretch to let the blade swing to the side. Adjusting the bungee to keep the blade straight is easy — just use a knot to make it shorter.
All the corners on the blade are rounded to let it shed weeds as we paddle through hyacinths, and the small size makes it less likely to snag a fishing line when a fish circles behind the kayak. These “rudders” (we still call them that) detach easily for transport, cleaning and storage.
Though not a true rudder, this setup does a remarkable job of keeping a kayak on course toward a sand hole or tailing fish on the flats. On a drift, we can fish across the wind by adding a drift sock or putting one foot in the water. This adds up to more time fishing and less time paddling. Of course, like any type of rudder, they only work when the kayak is moving. We say these additions are like the feathers on an arrow, and folks understand right away.
So, if you have a kayak without a keel (and most of us do), check to see if you could add a skeg where the rudder kit hooks on. It might get more complicated if your kayak is not designed to add a rudder. We notice the difference immediately if we forget to lower the blade. It’s so satisfying to have a kayak that tracks straight — like a perfectly fletched arrow.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
