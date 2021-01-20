As a teenager growing up in Punta Gorda, my buddies and I got into our share of mischief. It wasn’t the type of mischief that involved law enforcement — at least, not very often. Instead, our misadventures usually involved boats and fish or other wildlife.
When my family moved to Punta Gorda, I was 16 years old. I was also the proud owner of a newly issued scuba certification (my open water checkout dive was accomplished in a Missouri stone quarry). That chilly Midwestern dip constituted my only experience with scuba outside of a swimming pool.
So naturally I was excited when my newfound buddy Robb Moss invited me to go spearfishing with him under the Boca Grande phosphate dock — one of my first dives in the ocean. My job was to carry the fish bag and follow Robb around and through the thick maze of pilings, timbers and debris while he shot mangrove snapper, grouper and whatever else he could impale with a spear launched from his two-band speargun. It was a grand new adventure for me.
We anchored Robb’s boat next to the dock towards the end of an incoming tide and geared up. When we dropped over the side, it was as if we’d entered an entirely new world. I had never seen anything like the phosphate dock and all the fish and other creatures that lived beneath it.
Hundreds of close-together pilings created a dense forest, and many of them sported a growth of colorful orange, yellow and red sponges and tunicates. I learned pretty quickly that there were lots of sharp things encrusting those pilings too, and that care was needed when brushing past.
I also learned that the shoals of fat mangrove snapper were amazingly good at playing hide-and-seek among the pilings. Even though there were hundreds of them swimming around us, Robb had to work surprisingly hard for each fish he was able to stick.
Things were going well until I happened to look behind me and saw a huge, freckled, football-shaped fish sniffing curiously at the tips of my flippers. It was the first goliath grouper that I had ever seen, and it looked to be the size of a Volkswagen to a wide-eyed newbie from the Midwest.
Back then, of course, we called them jewfish. In retrospect it probably wasn’t a particularly big jewfish — most likely not much over 150 pounds — but I was sure that it was going to eat me at any moment. So I excitedly tugged on Robb’s arm to get his attention. Robb, who was the same age as I but already a seasoned Southwest Florida waterman, glanced briefly at the jewfish and went back to trying to line up his next shot at an evasive mangrove snapper.
I was sure that Robb didn’t understand the magnitude of our impending disaster, so I tugged on his arm again and tried to discretely but emphatically gesture at the big lazy fish. This did get a reaction from Robb, who shook his head at me and used his best sign language to give me a “just chill out, dude” message.
I got the gist but wasn’t completely convinced that we were safe, so Robb had to contend with me being glued to his side for the remainder of the dive. And of course, after a few minutes the curious jewfish drifted off to other business and we survived just fine.
At the time I did not know that while big goliath grouper are pretty fearless since nothing much eats them, they are not generally aggressive towards divers. Their passing curiosity is akin to having a cow in a pasture raise its head to check you out if you lean on the fence and call to it.
About the only danger we faced would have been if the grouper had decided to take the speared fish from me. Had he grabbed the bag and taken off with me through the crusty pilings, it would have been like being dragged across a giant cheese grater. But this was unlikely, because Robb understood that and so had equipped me with a canvas catch bag. The speared fish inside were invisible to inquisitive goliath.
Next week: Turning the tables on a jewfish!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
