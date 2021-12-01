Disclaimer: I’m not a lawyer. I don’t even play one on TV. What I have to say here should not be considered to be legal advice. It’s simply my opinion.
It seldom happens that law enforcement comes upon a self-defense scene, looks around, turns to the shooter and says, “Good shoot. Go home.” Chances are you’re going to be arrested, probably jailed, and go through a trial.
How you handle yourself throughout this is going to mean everything. Let me say that again for you all in the back: How you handle yourself throughout this is going to mean everything!
By the way: Do you have an attorney on retainer? If not, do you at least have the phone number of an attorney in your wallet or purse? Do you have $20,000 to $30,000 laying around for your defense fund? Few of you do.
So prepare yourself. Carry an attorney’s card on you so you have it. If you can’t save up for a defense fund, then you might want to look into defense insurance. There are several companies out there that offer it.
What’s your first step after you have defended yourself? The first thing you should do is call 911. Even if someone else already has. Call 911, tell them that you feared for your life, and tell them to please send police and ambulance to your location. That’s all you need to say. Don’t go on about how you shot someone and that you’re innocent. 911 calls are recorded and will be used against you. Not for you, against you.
Now you call your lawyer or your defense insurance hotline.
Once police arrive, do everything they tell you to do. Do not answer their questions. That will be hard. You have been through the most stressful experience of your life and you’re going to want to scream your innocence from the rooftops.
But all that running your mouth is going to get you is a manslaughter charge. I can’t stress this enough: Everything you say can and will be used against you! They even warn you. There’s only one thing you should say to law enforcement: “I will cooperate fully once my attorney arrives.”
You’re not being difficult; it’s your right. Period. No matter how nice the police are, they are there to investigate a shooting that was caused by you. They aren’t there to figure out who’s guilty and who’s innocent. You are a suspect. If your attorney was there with you, he’d tell you to shut your mouth. That’s good advice.
When you go on trial, you’re going to be judged by a “jury of your peers.” I put that in quotes because the prosecution will do everything in their power to make sure those jurors aren’t supporters of the 2nd Amendment, that they aren’t avid gun owners, and that they are as anti-gun as possible.
And look at your geographical area. If you’re in a place like Charlotte County where the mean age is almost 70, and you’re in your 20s, how many people on that jury will be your peers? Few, if any.
We’ll call it what it actually is: Twelve people too dumb to get out of jury duty. Those are the people that will be debating your freedom. And we’re seeing more and more juries these days that are more sympathetic to criminals. So you’re up against a rock and a hard place.
Do you think about this stuff when you put your pistol in its holster every morning? You should. This is the reality of carrying a gun. It doesn’t make you a hero or a cowboy. It’s a very serious thing, and it can have very serious life-changing consequences.
This is why you have an attorney instead of trying to pretend you can do it yourself. If you thought using a gun to defend yourself was stressful, what comes afterward may be even worse and is going to drag out a lot longer. Stay safe out there.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
