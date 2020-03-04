By now, we’ve had a couple of weeks to absorb the news that the FWC has decided to extend the closures on snook, redfish and trout until May 31, 2021, adding another year to the emergency closure that had been set to expire May 31 of this year.
Harvest of redfish and trout will resume on June 1, 2021 — but since the pre-existing snook season is always closed from May to August, snook in our region will remain closed to legal harvest until Sept. 1, 2021. The geographic extent of the closure remains unchanged and includes the waters of coastal counties from just north of Tampa Bay to just south of Naples.
Was this closure a good move or a bad move? Anglers have been thoughtfully debating this question for the last two weeks. OK, who are we kidding here? There may be some who have been thoughtfully debating it but most others have been figuratively hissing, spitting and clawing at each other with a rancor approaching that of national-level political debates.
Nobody’s done any polling that I’ve seen, but appears from social media commentary as though there are more people who support the extended closure than there are who are against it. The debate is complicated by the fact that the populations of the three affected species are faring differently in different portions of the broad region included in the closure.
Like it or not, barring some future change of course by the FWC, there will be no legal harvest of snook, redfish, or spotted trout in most of Southwest Florida for a long time.
Good news for those of us who favor tasty triggerfish fillets: Triggerfish season just opened on March 1. But the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council announced a week prior to the season opener that the season will close early this year in federal waters of the Gulf.
We were supposed to have a split season on triggerfish this year with the season open from March to May, closed for June and July, then open again August through December. Unfortunately, the Gulf Council has estimated that this year’s recreational harvest limit will be reached before the end of the year.
Don’t ask me how the math works, but the official estimate is that we’ll have landed the year’s allowable catch by the end of the day on May 1. So we get to harvest triggerfish all this month, all next month, and on May 1 — but harvest will not be allowed beginning on May 2.
These are federal regulations, but in recent years the FWC has almost always followed the federal lead on regulations for reef fish species in the Gulf, so we can expect the FWC to announce the same dates for triggerfish harvest in state waters. They may have already done so by the time you read this.
Nasty green gunk
Have you been fishing recently on the upper east side of the Harbor or in some of the PGI canals and had your tackle come up covered with a stringy, clingy green mess? That’s filamentous algae, and Charlotte Harbor has had a bloom of the yucky stuff going on for a while.
Beyond just the annoyance to anglers who have to pull the stuff off their lures and baits all day long, it can smother sea grasses by blanketing them so thickly that they can’t get enough sunlight to thrive. The filamentous algae mostly grows on stuff on the bottom, but when there’s a lot of it pieces can come unattached from the bottom and can get carried around by the tide, sometimes drifting just beneath the surface.
This can be a problem for boaters if it gets sucked into engine cooling systems. There’s a lot of it around right now and we’ve had to clean the sea strainers on our inboard boats more frequently in recent weeks because of it. Anyone running larger inboard boats on the Harbor should probably step up their scheduling of this routine maintenance task until the bloom subsides. Cleaning a sea strainer is not fun, but it surely beats having to rebuild or replace an overheated engine.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
