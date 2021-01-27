I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but 2021 is shaping up to be another ugly year for macroalgae blooms in Charlotte Harbor. Reports are coming in from many areas: Lemon Bay (particularly the upper portion near the Manasota bridge), Bull and Turtle bays, around Hog Island, the east side of the Harbor from Alligator Creek all the way to Matlacha Pass — did I miss anything?
Many anglers have rightfully expressed concern. Increasing macroalgal abundances are damaging seagrass habitats and their associated economic value by outcompeting for light and nutrients, creating hypoxic conditions. This interferes with everything that lives in these seagrass habitat as well as boating, fishing and tourism. Scientists share that concern.
Increasing abundance of macroalgae is growing concern for many estuary communities. In Florida estuaries, macroalgae typically display marked seasonal abundance patterns, peaking in spring and declining in the summer. These abundance patterns may be related to salinity, temperature or light conditions.
In 2019, a massive bloom of green filamentous algae (colloquially known as snot grass) occurred along eastern Charlotte Harbor. Algae was noted from shore out to at least the edge of the bar, and all the way from Punta Gorda down to Matlacha.
That bloom first took a foot hold in the spring and expanded throughout the summer, peaking in the winter of 2020. Around March of last year, I started getting calls from homeowners in Punta Gorda who were seeing floating algae in the canals. This was the start of a long decay, with mats of dead algae first floating to the surface and then piling up along the mangroves and in the canal systems.
Our seagrasses on the east side appear to have taken a pretty good hit from that bloom event, the cause of which is still unknown. We hypothesized that perhaps the bloom was a lingering response to Hurricane Irma or the severe red tide event from 2017-2019. But to get to the point it reached, our estuary had to already be stressed. The bloom was a tipping point.
And now, here we are again with another bloom. Although this one may not be as dense (at least I don’t think it is, based on what I’ve seen), it is definitely more widespread. I have not made it out to assess all of the reported locations, but I did go out early this month with a group of scientists from three different agencies to map the bloom from Punta Gorda down to Matlacha.
We found green filamentous algae at almost every stop — and we stopped every mile along shore, on the bar, and in the back bay. We also noted a lot of bare sand or algae where seagrass should be.
Granted, this is winter, and seagrass should be dormant this time of year. We expect to see less seagrass, along with broken and brown blades. Even so, we know we’ve loss seagrass. How much remains to be determined when the seagrass growing season starts, but it’s not going to be pretty.
What’s causing the increase in macroalgae? In a nutshell, excess nutrients. There’s too much nitrogen and/or phosphorus in the water. However, there is much we still don’t know about these blooms. For instance, we don’t know which nutrient is preferred, or in what form. These questions we are going to try to get at with additional surveys this year.
But here are some things we’re sure about: Seagrass likes low-nutrient conditions; algae likes lots of nutrients. All algae respond to nutrients, and they do so better than seagrass. They also respond to sunlight and temperature, which means as our waters warm — the result of climate change — we can expect to see more blooms if we don’t figure things out and get it right.
In the interim, we can all be nutrient stewards. After all, we are all connected to the estuary, and we are all nutrient generators. Small steps — picking Florida-friendly plants that require less fertilizer, not fertilizing at all if you are on reuse water (which already has plenty of nutrients), keeping grass clippings from getting into waterways, and picking up dog waste — all add up when we collectively make an effort.
When algae takes over where seagrass used to grow, it’s hard to turn back the clock. But it can be done. There are examples where it has been successfully done, and is being done today. If we all do our part to avoid making the problem any worse, we may yet see healthy grassbeds growing in Charlotte Harbor.
Betty Staugler is the UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County agent for the Florida Sea Grant Program. She is active in many areas relating to boating, fishing, and watershed/coastal living. Sea Grant supports research and education activities that help Florida’s shoreline communities, industries and citizens wisely use the state’s coastal and marine resources. Contact her at staugler@ufl.edu or 941-764-4346.
