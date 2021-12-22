Frohe Weinachten, Buon Natale, Joyoux Noel, Vrolijk Kerstfeest, Craciun Fericit, Feliz Navidad — just a few of the many ways of saying Merry Christmas. No, I cannot pronounce them either, except for Feliz Navidad, thanks to Jose Feliciano.
Dec. 25 is a sacred religious holiday to many, and it has developed into a worldwide cultural and commercial phenomenon. Some 160-plus countries celebrate Christmas in some shape or form, many of them similar to how we celebrate it here in the U.S. For two millennia now, people around the world have been observing this holiday with traditions and practices both religious and secular in nature.
Christians celebrate Christmas day as the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ. We do so by going to church services, giving gifts, decorating our Christmas trees and houses with enough LEDs that they are visible from space, and listening to songs like “Grandma Got Run Over by A Reindeer.” All the while, we wait impatiently for Santa, the big guy himself in the red suit, to bring us more gifts (from Amazon), stick the “elf on the shelf” in his fur-lined pocket, then raid our refrigerators on his way out of the door (or back up the chimney).
In the early days of Christianity, Easter was the main religious holiday, and the birth of Jesus was not celebrated. Then, in the fourth century a group of church officials decided that the birth should be instituted as a holiday. Then one of the big Christmas problems came to be realized: The actual date of Jesus’ birth was not stated in the Bible.
What to do? Pope Julius l stepped up and chose Dec. 25 as “the” day. It is commonly believed that this day was chosen to coincide with the pagan Saturnalia festival, called the Feast of the Nativity. It’s also conveniently close to the winter solstice, another widely celebrated pagan holiday.
What does all of this have to do with fly fishing, or any kind of fishing for that matter? Does this hodgepodge of history tell us anything about the redfish bite being particularly good right now? Does it mention the fact that the smaller to medium-sized snook are on fire smacking topwater poppers on the outgoing tides? What about the fact that big jacks have been pillaging flats, and that if you cast to them you may hook into a jack or be surprised by a cobia running with them?
It has nothing to do with it at all! Well, maybe if you needed a new 6, 7, or 8 weight fly rod to be delivered by Père Noël. Or it may mean something if you needed a handful of small baitfish patterns along with some shrimpy-crabby style flies. Do you possibly need a gift certificate for casting lessons or a fishing charter? These stocking stuffers may bring you or a loved one right into the popular Christmas spirit.
Christmas is about Christmas, however. How about more holiday facts?
Because the Pilgrims were Puritans, Christmas was not a holiday in early America from 1659 to 1681. Surprise, surprise: The celebration of Christmas was even banned in Boston. (Everything has been banned in Boston at one time or another). When Christmas was banned in Boston, lawbreakers were fined 5 shillings. During the same period, the Jamestown settlement enjoyed Christmas without a problem.
Christmas was declared a federal holiday in 1870. As we Americans began to embrace Christmas as a family holiday, old traditions were sought out. Recent immigrants as well as churches were looked to in establishing celebration guidelines. It wasn’t long until it felt like we had been celebrating this way for centuries. We had just re-invented the holiday to fill the cultural needs of a growing nation.
A few more fun tidbits: Construction workers started the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree tradition in 1931. Thirty to 35 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. Alone. The first eggnog made in the U.S. was consumed in Captain John Smith’s 1607 Jamestown settlement. Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer was the product Robert L. May’s imagination to help bring people in to shop at Montgomery Wards department store.
In 1822, Episcopal minister Clement Clarke Moore wrote “An Account of a Visit from St Nicholas.” This is known today as the iconic poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” After hearing it and reading a thousand times (I will read it again this Christmas), I still gravitate toward the last two lines the most:
But, I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight — “Happy Christmas to all, and to all … Stay fly!”
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
