If you’re going to fish, you’re probably going to have to be able to tie some knots. You can use leaders with fancy snaps for attaching your hooks or lures, but somehow those leaders will still have to be attached to your fishing line. Maybe there’s a way to end up with a rod, reel, line and hook (or lure) all ready for action without tying at least one knot, but I can’t see how.
No good at knots? Perhaps you could hire a knot-proficient personal assistant to stand by while you’re fishing, ready to jump in and tie that rig together for you when needed. He or she would have to be lightning-fast and very nimble. Maybe NASCAR pit crew members would be good at it. Hey, if you had two of them on the boat you could probably get your brow wiped, glasses cleaned, a sip of cold drink and some words of encouragement while you were being re-rigged after breaking off that big fish.
But most of us will be fishing without benefit of a tag-along pit crew, so we’ll need to learn some knot-tying skills. If you’re a beginning angler looking for advice on knot-tying, you will quickly discover something: There are dozens of different knots from which to choose, and there are many different opinions on which are the best. You’ll probably get conflicting advice if you ask more than one fisherman what knots to use. Here are a few things to help you cut through the frustration when you’re knot-shopping.
First of all, there is no perfect knot. All knots weaken the line in which they’re tied. However, some knots retain more of the original line strength than others. People with very expensive scientific equipment have tested most of the more popular fishing knots to see just how strong they are. For example, if a fishing line has a 20-pound breaking strength and a knot is tied that results in a break at 18 pounds, that’s rated as a 90 percent knot because it retained 90 percent of the breaking strength of the line.
This gets more complicated than you might hope, because some knots test stronger with lighter lines and not so strong with heavier lines (or vice versa). Also, some knots do better or worse depending on the type of fishing line. Monofilament versus braided line can make a big difference with the efficiency of some knots.
One strategy is to choose the highest-rated knots and learn to tie them expertly, and there are some very proficient anglers who do exactly that. But some extremely strong knots are very, very complicated to tie. If you get something not quite right, the knot becomes a dismal failure — maybe even failing altogether.
Have you ever had a fishing knot that failed? Breaking a line (or knot) on a big pull isn’t unusual, but having a knot that fails is very different. That’s when you reel in the line and discover that dreaded curly, pig-tail look to the end of your line. This is a sure sign that the knot slipped apart during the pull and it’s something no one ever wants to see. In today’s world of braided lines, this is tougher to diagnose because the characteristic pig-tail forms in mono or fluorocarbon, but not in braid. If you’re frequently “breaking” braided line, it may actually be your knots that are failing.
For many years, my theory on knots has been to use knots that are fast and easy to tie in the real world, and which rate efficient enough that line breaks are rare. I really don’t want to get caught up in tying very strong but highly technical knots that are difficult to tie when the wind is blowing salt spray sideways onto your sunglasses while the boat is bouncing around.
I use simple knots: An improved clinch knot for tying line or leader to a hook or lure eye, and a triple surgeon’s knot for tying line to leader. And that’s about it. It’s likely that there are anglers reading this column who feel very strongly that one or both of these are dumb choices, but that’s OK. One of the cool things about fishing is that we each get to do things our own way.
I almost never lose fish to failed knots or prematurely broken line and I can rig in a hurry, so I’m happy and have no plans to change. Not that I’d be likely to change at this advanced age anyway.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Call him at 941-639-2628 or email Captain@KingFishFleet.com.
