Before you moved to Florida, you had it all planned out. You were going to buy a house right on the water so you could fish from your own dock any time you wanted. You were going to have fresh fish for dinner any day you felt like it. It was going to be incredible.
Then you came down and bought a place on a canal in Port Charlotte or Punta Gorda and discovered that the fish you really wanted weren’t there all the time. The best time to fish is in the winter, when the upper Harbor is saltier and a lot of the fish are looking for sheltered waters. So you waited and waited for the long summer to be over.
Now it is, and guess what? The fishing in the upper end is still meh, with a lot more slow reports than hot ones. But anglers who head down to the Intracoastal Waterway areas are catching fish left and right. What gives? Why aren’t the canals loaded up like they’re supposed to be?
We have an idea of what fish will do and when they’ll do it. For example, there should be lots of juvenile tarpon schooling and feeding in the PGI canals right now. Instead, there are only a few. There should be lots of mangrove snapper at Ponce de Leon Park, including some keepers. Instead, there are almost none.
The cold hard reality is that fish do whatever they feel like doing, with shockingly little regard for what we have told ourselves they should be doing. Understanding all the reasons for fish behaviors is outside of our scope. We’re not ichthyologists — and even if we were, ichthyologists make a career out of trying to figure those things out and usually have only some success.
There are always more questions than answers. Does the new water flow pattern in PGI have something to do with the lack of fish? Buckley’s Pass is open, and Ponce was dredged a couple years back. The changes in fish activities could be a direct consequence of changes made, or they might have nothing to do with them. Figuring out what is and isn’t coincidence can be impossible.
If it helps, you’re not the only one who is disappointed. The sheepshead fishermen who prowl the El Jobean trestle are also unhappy. They expect there to be lots of these tasty bait-nabbers to be hanging out around the pier pilings right now, but they’re finding only a handful. Even the catfish seem to be less plentiful than usual.
So while we might wonder why it’s happening, the best thing to do if you want to catch fish is adapt to the realities on the ground and go to where the fish are. And as of this writing, that’s not the upper Harbor. Most of the action is closer to the Gulf around the ICW.
If you don’t know what I’m talking about, take a look at any nautical chart (paper or digital). You’ll see a line running from Venice down through Lemon Bay, into Placida Sound, east of Boca Grande Pass, on down into Pine Island Sound, then on up the Caloosahatchee River. This is the Intracoastal Waterway, a manmade dredged (in some cases, blasted out with explosives) channel that allows vessels which draft several feet of water to travel through protected inshore waters.
Generally we don’t fish the ICW itself. When I talk about fishing the ICW, what I mean is targeting the waters within a couple miles of the waterway channel. I used to just tell people to go closer to the Gulf, but a lot of people seem to be under the impression that El Jobean is closer to the Gulf than Bayshore. Take a look on a map. As the fish swims, they’re pretty much the same, and both are on river mouths.
In the ICW area, you’ll find an abundance of structure, both natural and manmade: Docks, bridges, oyster bars, mangrove trees, etc. And you’ll find some grassflats that are still in fairly healthy condition (especially from Placida south), unlike most of the flats farther up the Harbor that are mostly covered up with algae.
All of these areas are holding fish. We’re getting decent reports of redfish, black drum, some sheepshead, and even still decent numbers of snook coming out of ICW waters. Yes, I know you bought your waterfront house specifically so you wouldn’t have to make a long trip to go fishing. Yes, I know it’s about 25 miles from Port Charlotte Beach to Boca Grande Pass.
But here’s what it comes down to: Do you want to stay close to home, or do you want to go catch some fish? Right now, your chance of doing both are pretty slim, so pick the one that appeals most to you.
I know which door I’m going to open. Besides, the water and scenery around the ICW is just so much prettier. I’ll see you down there.
Robert Lugiewicz is a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s in Port Charlotte, he is now planning to open his own shop, Blind Tarpon Tackle. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
