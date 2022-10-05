People come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colors. But the variety among humans is small in comparison to the vast assortment of fish with which we share the planet. There are big fish and small fish. There are fish which inhabit the deepest depths and others which live in the merest shallows,. There are fish of every imaginable color and some which have no color at all. There are fish which are strict vegetarians and other that are viciously predatory.
Have you ever wondered how many different species of fish exist? If so, you’re not alone. Scientists have been discovering new species of fish for centuries, and will probably continue to discover additional species for centuries to come.
According to FishBase, an online ichthyology database, about 34,800 species of fish had been described as of February 2022. More are being identified at a rate of a few hundred new species per year. Estimates of how many species might exist (including those that we haven’t yet discovered) range up to about 50,000.
Among the tens of thousands of fish species are many with interesting stories. Many people know that the biggest fish in the sea is the whale shark, which can reach the astounding size of 40 feet in length and 21 tons in weight, all by eating tiny plankton and crustaceans.
It’s possible to encounter these incredible fish in the Gulf of Mexico, where anglers sometimes see them within a few miles of the beach, though they’re more common in portions of the Pacific Ocean.
On the opposite end of the size scale are some tiny goby species which never grow beyond a half-inch in length. Paedocypris progenetica, a freshwater minnow from Sumatra, might be the smallest known species of fish in the world. The largest known individual was 0.41 inches long.
Have you ever wondered about the biggest fish which live in fresh water? You may know that most caviar is fish eggs harvested from sturgeon, of which there are many species world wide.
The largest reportedly live in the Caspian Sea, which is actually a huge lake with a saltiness of about one-third of the salinity of ocean water. The sturgeon there grow large: They’ve been reported to reach sizes of nearly 4,500 pounds. That’s a big fish.
Remember the monster world record hammerhead shark which was landed off Boca Grande in 2006? It was 1,280 pounds. One of these huge sturgeon would weigh three times as much as that magnificent shark. There is a report of one plump sturgeon which yielded 900 pounds of caviar.
Can you guess which fish is the most numerous in the entire world? You’ve probably never heard of it, but scientists think that a deepwater fish called a bristlemouth holds the honor of “most in the world.” It's believed there are more than a quadrillion individuals. (Imagine a million, then multiply it by a billion.)
It’s not necessary to study exotic fish from Asia or from the depths of the oceans to find species with interesting characteristics. Many of the fish residents of Charlotte Harbor have intriguing lives, including some of our most popular gamefish.
For example, you may know redfish are also called red drum because of the low-pitched drumming sound that they sometimes make when handled by anglers. But did you know that only the males are capable of drumming?
The related black drum makes a similar drumming sound when caught, but they also drum loudly during spawning. When large schools of amorous black drum gather in residential canals, the drumming can be so loud that the humans residents of homes along the canals can hear the sound in their houses.
There are many other species of fish (and other sea creatures) which produce sounds. Underwater sound recordings, particularly those taken at night, can be quite noisy.
Reproductive tactics vary greatly among different species of fish, and some are really interesting. For example, tiny tarpon from about an inch in length up to about two or three pounds live in backwater creeks, canals and ditches that are sometimes miles inland from salt water.
You’d think that the thousands of adult tarpon which roll and frolic in Boca Grande Pass during spawning season might spawn right there at the mouth of the Charlotte Harbor estuary, but they don’t. When it’s time to spawn, groups of tarpon leave the Pass and head 100 miles or more away from the estuary out into the Gulf to spawn. Winds and currents then sweep fertilized eggs and newly hatched tarpon larvae back to the coast and into the estuaries.
Snook also have an unusual spawning routine. All snook start out as males. As they grow, some of them eventually change sex and become females (how trendy of them). All small snook are male and most large snook are female, but in between there is a mix.
In Charlotte Harbor, the point at which the sexes are evenly split occurs at about 24 inches in length. Statistically any snook less than 24 inches is more likely to be a male, and those over 24 inches are more likely female. But some holdouts refuse to switch, and occasionally very large male snook are encountered.
Some species of grouper also undergo sex changes. For example, all gag start life as female, but a few of the largest eventually become males. Biologists seem unsure what reproductive advantage is gained by changing sex, but Mother Nature always seems to have a reason for such things.
Let’s go fishing!
