Whale shark

Whale sharks are the largest fish to have ever existed. Their non-predatory nature makes them popular with divers.

 Shutterstock photo

People come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colors. But the variety among humans is small in comparison to the vast assortment of fish with which we share the planet. There are big fish and small fish. There are fish which inhabit the deepest depths and others which live in the merest shallows,. There are fish of every imaginable color and some which have no color at all. There are fish which are strict vegetarians and other that are viciously predatory.

Have you ever wondered how many different species of fish exist? If so, you’re not alone. Scientists have been discovering new species of fish for centuries, and will probably continue to discover additional species for centuries to come.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

