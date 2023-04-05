WWTbeery040623.jpg

Kimball with a decent largemouth, maybe a little bigger than you’d expect from such a small creek.

 Photo by Les Beery

One of our favorite spots — one we tried to keep off the radar for years — is reopening after an extensive closure for repairs and upgrades post-Hurricane Ian. The grand opening event was March 28. We are grateful to Sarasota Parks for the invitation we received to attend this event. Here is our advice for anglers returning to this pristine area after the upgrades.

For more than 10 years, this spot has been special to paddlers who enjoy this wild and remote creek. Deer Prairie Creek offers easy access by water to places inaccessible to hikers. As an added attraction, these tannin-colored waters are home to a population of gamefish, including bluegill, speckled perch and largemouth bass.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

