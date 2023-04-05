One of our favorite spots — one we tried to keep off the radar for years — is reopening after an extensive closure for repairs and upgrades post-Hurricane Ian. The grand opening event was March 28. We are grateful to Sarasota Parks for the invitation we received to attend this event. Here is our advice for anglers returning to this pristine area after the upgrades.
For more than 10 years, this spot has been special to paddlers who enjoy this wild and remote creek. Deer Prairie Creek offers easy access by water to places inaccessible to hikers. As an added attraction, these tannin-colored waters are home to a population of gamefish, including bluegill, speckled perch and largemouth bass.
When Deer Prairie Creek Preserve first opened to the public, we lived in North Port, and this was our favorite freshwater spot to launch and fish. We could paddle and fish for a couple of hours before sunset, and leave having caught and released more than 20 bass each.
Though still beautiful and productive, the fish population has plummeted due to excessive “catch and kill” fishing here. So, before going any further, we implore folks that enjoy this area to practice catch and release, to prevent further damage to the gamefish populations.
Now for the guide part. We don’t know how or if the new ADA-compliant kayak launch pier will work, but after you manage to get your boat on the water, head to the north end of the lake where the actual creek enters. Our favorite lure in the spring is a watermelon red Zoom Horny Toad rigged weedless on a 5/0 wide-gap hook. Just cast onto shoreline vegetation and slowly retrieve it to your kayak.
This is not a broad river. Further up this small creek, long casts aren’t necessary or even possible, so flipping to pockets along the shore works if you’re stealthy.
The lake at the launch is one of three wide spots upstream. If you go in the middle of the day, a plastic worm like a Zoom Trick Worm in watermelon red, black or pumpkin is a good choice. We use either a 2/0 or a 3/0 worm hook with a 1/16th-ounce bullet weight. Again, we cast it onto the surface vegetation and allow it to drop as it comes off the edge into deeper water.
We haven’t been up this creek since the reopening after Ian, so some of the descriptions of these areas may have changed a bit. We plan on checking it out in the next few weeks.
One of the most scenic spots on Deer Prairie Creek is found after you leave the third lake and enter what we call “The Oaks” part of the creek. Here huge oak trees adorned with bromeliads and ferns form a canopy over the creek. It’s a cool shady spot on a hot afternoon.
Old oak trees that have fallen in the water provide excellent cover for bass, but stealth is absolutely necessary in this quiet, shady spot. Pressure waves from your kayak will shut down these fish immediately.
Just past the oaks, you’ll find a shallow, sandy open spot along the left shore to step out of your kayak. Be sure to check the area for alligators before stepping out, as this can be a favorite hangout for them too.
Farther upstream, the creek gets narrower and more challenging to paddle. Some notable landmarks along the creek include the fire cuts that intersect the creek. Further up, you’ll pass an area along the right shore populated by 16 (at last count) cabbage palms. This is where some of our largest bass have been caught. Above this there is a rope swing held up between two palms that reach over the creek.
A determined paddler might get up to the clearing above a gravel bar, which used to be about as far as we could go. Above here, numerous downed trees blocked the stream and would require lots of effort to clear a path. The gravel bar is a great place to stand up and walk around after sitting in a kayak.
Kayaks and canoes are perfect for exploring this creek. We can’t recommend SUPs in the upper creek, due to the low overhead branches in some areas. Other hazards include poison ivy along the banks and hanging from branches over the creek, along with rather large spider webs (inhabited by rather large spiders). The usual late afternoon pests like biting flies and mosquitoes are here too.
The thing most folks are concerned about is the alligator population. Yes, there are lots of alligators here, but they are not aggressive. When you see them slide into the water as you pass by, they are not attacking, just seeking to hide in the deepest water around, usually under your kayak. Of course, avoid any gators that have been fed and those encountered during mating season.
With the expanded facilities here, Deer Prairie Creek is bound to become more popular. We were used to having it to ourselves. But even with more people on the water, this is still a wild and beautiful area for paddlers, and we think you’ll enjoy it.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
