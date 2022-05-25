If you have ever been to Cedar Key, then you probably had a clam dish at one of the restaurants there. Just about all of them offer linguine with clam sauce. I thought I’d explain how I make that dish. It’s very easy, and that’s probably why it’s on menus all over the world.
There are many kinds of clams in Florida. The most popular are the northern and southern quahogs (say “KOH-hog”). They can be found around here, but not as densely as they are up around the Big Bend area of the Florida coastline. Quahogs in Florida can live at least 22 years, according to the FWC website. Other quahog species have been estimated to live up to 500 years.
Cedar Key is of the main areas where clams are raised and harvested. When I went to Cedar Key, it made me wonder if this was what Key West was like a hundred years ago. It seemed to me like a place that progress had forgotten about. It’s a sleepy little fishing town with the same drinking problem that every other similar place the in the world has.
Clams are also raised in the Placida area, though they are sunray venus clams and not quahogs. Local clam farming has suffered greatly due to red tide, which does not usually kill clams directly but prevents them from being harvested and sold.
When I decided to do a column on clams, I first thought I would make clams casino. But then I decided to prepare the one dish that I think most everyone who likes clams has probably had at some point in their lives.
I find the key to this dish is timing. You don’t want to simmer your sauce too long or overcook your clams. So, make sure you have everything in front of you before you begin.
You can use canned chopped clams if you want, but I don’t. I like to see the shells in the dish and prefer the texture of whole clams over the chopped ones. Also, the canned clams are much saltier than the whole clams.
I do use a can of clam juice, which has a little less sodium than the juice in a can of chopped clams. The chopped clam can that I read before writing this indicated that more sodium is added to retain flavor. I think clams have plenty of flavor, but you can always grab the salt shaker on your table and add more if you think it’s needed.
Speaking of salt, usually I salt the water that I will cook my pasta in to add flavor to the pasta. In this recipe, there is already enough salt for my palate, so I just add a small amount of oil to help it keep from sticking together during cooking. I add a little more oil to the pasta after I strain it to make sure it doesn’t adhere.
As for the wine I use for this dish, I want to make sure it’s dry and crisp, like an unoaked Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc. I want bright acidity and certainly don’t want any sweetness, so I wouldn’t use a Moscato to make this dish.
A lot of home cooks are afraid of making shellfish. But it’s easier than most people think, so don’t be intimidated by the reputation. It’s not hard to prepare delicious clams in your own kitchen.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
