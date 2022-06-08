I’m seeing and hearing many encouraging things about our local fishing. It’s wonderful to have good news to share. But the good news is, as always, tempered with the challenges we face.
Most of our fish stocks appear to be recovering from the red tide fish kills of past years. I’m seeing and catching enough snook to be optimistic. There are lots of smaller ones around local lights at night and some nice ones at the baithouse dock. We are even catching some trophy fish over 35 inches.
The jury is still out on redfish. The FWC is conducting stakeholder meetings around the state currently. I no longer target reds because it’s more work than reward for me and my clients. If you’re interested, get involved now, or take what you get!
Tarpon are abundant here now, so we want to believe they are OK. We must monitor juveniles because future fishing trophies are very old fish; at least 25 years old. The monitoring by Bonefish & Tarpon Trust is in my backyard (literally). My personal observation is I’m not seeing as many juveniles as I used to.
They traditionally flush out into Lemon Creek, but I’ve seen very few in the last few years. Habitats for them seem enhanced by all the wonderful efforts of the Conservancy. Why don’t I see more fish? They appeared every flushing event previously to the “discovery” they were in Wildflower Preserve. Is the research netting to monitor stocks actually depleting them? I observed a few times and saw baby tarpon severely stressed by capture and handling.
The abuse of adult tarpon is rampant, and frequently displayed on social media. I’m extremely disappointed in many of the trophy photos anglers and guides are sharing. Tarpon over 40 inches being removed from the water for pictures is not ethical or legal. Possession is not allowed, yet I see gaffed fish and held fish too frequently. This kind of stress kills fish, especially when they’re dragged up onto boats or shore.
The guides should know better. Old photos are one thing, but current posts promoting charter business should be lawful examples. And it’s not just Facebook and Instagram. On TV this morning, I watched a guide gaffing a tarpon in the mouth to remove his hook. Extremely disappointing.
Where is the law enforcement? Why is there no prosecution? How hard is it to discover and document abuse of our fish for profit and ego? Hey, FWC — these guys are actually documenting their criminal actions for you! Until we have perpetrators successfully prosecuted, nothing will change. The lack of respect for our fish and our fishery is apparently just fine.
The largest positive impact we can have on our fisheries is to protect the fish we enjoy by carefully handling them. Dead or dying discards are a huge portion of wasted fish. If you want more fish, stop wasting the big ones we have — they are our broodstock and future trophies. If you’re going to release a fish only to have it die, what was the point?
Fighting fish for extended periods is also disrespecting them. It puts their survival at risk. Tarpon and billfish are especially susceptible to angling mortality when the fight goes on too long. Ideally, you should be bringing your fish to the boat in about 20 minutes.
If that sounds crazy, you need to consider heavier tackle and take a hard look at your fighting techniques. It can be done. The Gasparilla Island Kids Classic tarpon tournament (this Saturday in Boca Grande Pass) is an event for anglers 15 and under. Their average fight time is 11 minutes — and no, they’re not catching smaller fish.
I have survived almost 50 years of professional fishing (commercial and charter boat). I’ve seen how things have changed, and I am very concerned about the future of our fishing. There are many optimistic observations, but unfortunately I’m still seeing enough disrespect to cause me concerns for its future. Water quality is next! If you love it, help protect its future.
And remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.